Frozen 3 spoilers: Returning of Prince Hans as villain, plot to start where Frozen 2 ended

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 11-11-2020 10:51 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 10:51 IST
Not only Prince Hans is expected to return in Frozen 3, he will finally explore his troubled past. Image Credit: Image Credit:Facebook / Frozen

The remarkable success of Frozen 2 has surely made Frozen 3 a highly demanding animated movie. As the second movie grossed over a billion dollars on the box office, Disney will surely continue working on Frozen 3 for completing the Frozen trilogy.

Frozen 3 will be the last movie of the franchise. However, the franchise enthusiasts need to wait for a long time to allow the movie creators in making the movie unique and memorable.

Fans may be disappointed by knowing that Frozen 3 is yet to be discussed by Disney. "We have not had that discussion," Frozen 2's director of story, Marc Smith said to Collider while being asked whether a trilogy was on the cards. "I think Frozen 2 is still too close to everyone's minds and ideas to, to think about what happens beyond, beyond that," Marc Smith added.

The plot for Frozen 3 is yet to be revealed. It is totally kept under wraps to avoid speculations and predictions. Many fans believe that Elsa will finally get a love interest in the third movie. Her sexuality was unaddressed in Frozen 2 and now new theory suggests that Honeymaren is her love interest in Frozen 3.

According to Screenrant, Prince Hans is likely to return in Frozen 3 as the primary villain of the Frozen franchise. This character was introduced in Frozen as Anna's love interest, before the film stupefied viewers with astonishment by disclosing that he was secretly a villain all along.

The backstory of Prince Hans is not explored in the previous movies but his plot is partially motivated by the throne. Not only he is expected to return in Frozen 3, he will finally explore his troubled past.

The plot for Frozen 3 will start where Frozen 2 ended. Frozen 3 is going to have best storyline and portrayal of characters added with some funny moments because it will complete the Frozen trilogy, as previously stated by the Chief Creative Officer of Walt Disney Animation Studios, Jennifer Lee.

Frozen 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood animated movies.

