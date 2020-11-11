Ed Harris, Oliver Jackson-Cohen join Maggie Gyllenhaal's 'The Lost Daughter'

"Westworld" star Ed Harris and "The Haunting of Hill House" breakout Oliver Jackson-Cohen are among the new additions to the cast of actor Maggie Gyllenhaal's directorial debut "The Lost Daughter" . According to Variety, "Succession" actor Dagmara Dominczyk, Jack Farthing of "Love Wedding Repeat" fame and Alba Rohrwacher, known for "Daughter of Mine" , are also part of the star-studded ensemble.

Already announced cast members are Oscar winner Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson, Jessie Buckley, "Normal People" heartthrob Paul Mescal, and Gyllenhaal's husband, actor Peter Sarsgaard. "The Lost Daughter" will follow Colman's Leda, an elegant college professor who, while on a seaside vacation, becomes obsessed with a young woman, Nina (Johnson), and her young daughter, as she watches them on the beach.

Their compelling relationship forces Leda to confront the trauma surrounding her own motherhood, and she begins to unravel as the consequences of her past choices as a young mother seep into her present consciousness. The film, adapted by Gyllenhaal from the acclaimed novel by Elena Ferrante, recently wrapped production in Greece.

Gyllenhaal and Charlie Dorfman will produce with Talia Kleinhendler and Osnat Handelsman-Keren of Pie Films..