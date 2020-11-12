Seth Rogen to back horror movie 'Video Nasty' for Lionsgate

Seth Rogen will be producing the upcoming horror feature "Video Nasty" . According to Variety, Lionsgate has acquired the horror spec script for the movie, which has been written by Chris Thomas Devlin.

The story is about three teens who rent a cursed VHS and are pulled into an '80s slasher movie that threatens to trap them forever. Seth and his partner Evan Goldberg will produce the movie through their banner Point Grey alongside Greg Silverman’s Stampede Ventures. The makers are in talks with "Long Shot" filmmaker Jonathan Levine to come aboard the project as the director.