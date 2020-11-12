Left Menu
The Himalaya Drug Company launches 'Ab Daant Hamesha 10/10' campaign through its new film for Himalaya Complete Care Toothpaste

This new campaign for Himalaya Complete Care Toothpaste focuses on the importance of using the right toothpaste to prevent toothache and cavities and bring happiness in our daily lives. The other mother then recommends Himalaya Complete Care Toothpaste and explains how it helps her child in keeping oral problems at bay. The TVC also captures the key ingredients of the toothpaste, Neem, Triphala, and Miswak.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-11-2020 16:55 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 16:55 IST
BENGALURU, India, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Himalaya Drug Company, one of India's leading wellness brands, launched a new film under their 'Ab Daant Hamesha 10/10' campaign. This new campaign for Himalaya Complete Care Toothpaste focuses on the importance of using the right toothpaste to prevent toothache and cavities and bring happiness in our daily lives. The film features a conversation between two mothers talking about their children's oral hygiene. The film is set in the new normal, wherein one of the mothers shares the challenge that she faces while trying to get her children to brush the right way. The other mother then recommends Himalaya Complete Care Toothpaste and explains how it helps her child in keeping oral problems at bay.

The TVC also captures the key ingredients of the toothpaste, Neem, Triphala, and Miswak. These well-known and effective ingredients help protect the teeth from toothache and cavities and provide complete oral protection. Adding to this, Saif Ahmad, Brand Manager - Oral Care, The Himalaya Drug Company, said, "Through our campaign 'Ab Daant Hamesha 10/10', we have tried to depict the real-life challenges of oral care in the early years of life and how choosing the right toothpaste is crucial. Himalaya Complete Care has Neem, Triphala, and Miswak that help protect teeth and gums, making them strong and healthy. Not just kids, but adults too tend to overlook oral care needs. So, the best way to prevent problems would be to brush regularly with the right toothpaste." Highlighting the insight behind the campaign, Prateek Srivastava, Co-Founder, Chapter Five, said, "Ask any mother and she'll tell you that her kids don't brush their teeth properly. That's why they need Himalaya Complete Care Toothpaste, which has the most effective combination of herbs for oral health problems. The creative route of securing full marks for your teeth should help build a good recall for the brand among our target audience." Watch the film here: https://youtu.be/ePpPBwpR9qw Film Title: Ab Daant Hamesha 10/10 Brand: Himalaya Complete Care Toothpaste Duration: 35 Sec Agency: Chapter Five Brand Planning: Sunita Murthi Creative: Prateek Srivastava Account Management: Mansi Gupta Production house: Little Lambs Films Director: Shamik About the Himalaya Drug Company: In 1930, a young visionary by the name of Mr. M. Manal foresaw the benefits of herbal remedies while riding through the forests of Burma. After diligently researching the science of the traditional field of Ayurveda, he decided to dedicate his life creating products that would improve millions of lives across the world. Today, with a history spanning more than nine decades in herbal research, Himalaya has earned the trust of millions of customers by enriching lives and is committed to spreading the promise of "Wellness in Every Home, Happiness in Every Heart" with their "head-to-heel" range of products.

Seeped in a legacy of researching nature, Himalaya has successfully been able to harness the science of Ayurveda through cutting-edge research to become a brand that is safe, gentle, and trustworthy. For more information on the product, please visit: https://himalayawellness.in/products/complete-care-toothpaste?_pos=1&_sid=d6bae7351&_ss=r Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1333126/Himalaya_Toothpaste.jpg Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire.

