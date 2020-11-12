Raya and the Last Dragon synopsis revealed, trailer shows Raya as a passionate warrior

As we are coming close to Raya and the Last Dragon's release, animated lovers are becoming more excited to know what they can see in this new fantasy animated film. Raya and the Last Dragon is an imminent American computer-animated adventure fantasy film produced by Walt Disney Pictures and Walt Disney Animation Studios for distribution by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures.

Walt Disney Animation Studios premiered a two-minute trailer-video on Raya and the Last Dragon on October 21, 2020. The trailer shows the warrior princess Raya venture into a temple with her trusty friend Tuktuk, who seems to be an armadillo-like creature.

The main cast for Raya and the Last Dragon includes Kelly Marie Tran and Awkwafina. Kelly Marie Tran lends her voice for Raya, a fearless and passionate warrior who has been training to become a Guardian of the Dragon Gem. Awkwafina lends her voice for Sisu, a water dragon who can transform into a human and is the last dragon in existence.

Here's the synopsis of new teaser for Raya and the Last Dragon – Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it's up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. However, along her journey, she'll learn that it'll take more than a dragon to save the world—it's going to take trust and teamwork as well.

The description for Raya and the Last Dragon continues – From directors Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada, co-directors Paul Briggs and John Ripa, producers Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho, and featuring the voices of Kelly Marie Tran as Raya and Awkwafina as the last dragon Sisu, Walt Disney Animation Studios' Raya and the Last Dragon opens in US theatres on March 2021.

Raya and the Last Dragon was originally scheduled to be released in the US on November 25, 2020. The film's release was later delayed to March 12, 2021 due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. We all know how China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic crippled the entertainment industry with unfathomable financial losses. Almost all the entertainment projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time.

Raya and the Last Dragon is slated to hit the big screens on March 12, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the computer-animated adventure fantasy films.

