Left Menu
Development News Edition

Raya and the Last Dragon synopsis revealed, trailer shows Raya as a passionate warrior

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 12-11-2020 18:08 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 18:05 IST
Raya and the Last Dragon synopsis revealed, trailer shows Raya as a passionate warrior
Walt Disney Animation Studios premiered a two-minute trailer-video on Raya and the Last Dragon on October 21, 2020. Image Credit: YouTube / Walt Disney Animation Studios

As we are coming close to Raya and the Last Dragon's release, animated lovers are becoming more excited to know what they can see in this new fantasy animated film. Raya and the Last Dragon is an imminent American computer-animated adventure fantasy film produced by Walt Disney Pictures and Walt Disney Animation Studios for distribution by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures.

Walt Disney Animation Studios premiered a two-minute trailer-video on Raya and the Last Dragon on October 21, 2020. The trailer shows the warrior princess Raya venture into a temple with her trusty friend Tuktuk, who seems to be an armadillo-like creature.

The main cast for Raya and the Last Dragon includes Kelly Marie Tran and Awkwafina. Kelly Marie Tran lends her voice for Raya, a fearless and passionate warrior who has been training to become a Guardian of the Dragon Gem. Awkwafina lends her voice for Sisu, a water dragon who can transform into a human and is the last dragon in existence.

Here's the synopsis of new teaser for Raya and the Last Dragon – Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it's up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. However, along her journey, she'll learn that it'll take more than a dragon to save the world—it's going to take trust and teamwork as well.

The description for Raya and the Last Dragon continues – From directors Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada, co-directors Paul Briggs and John Ripa, producers Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho, and featuring the voices of Kelly Marie Tran as Raya and Awkwafina as the last dragon Sisu, Walt Disney Animation Studios' Raya and the Last Dragon opens in US theatres on March 2021.

Raya and the Last Dragon was originally scheduled to be released in the US on November 25, 2020. The film's release was later delayed to March 12, 2021 due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. We all know how China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic crippled the entertainment industry with unfathomable financial losses. Almost all the entertainment projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time.

Raya and the Last Dragon is slated to hit the big screens on March 12, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the computer-animated adventure fantasy films.

Also Read: Frozen 3 spoilers: Returning of Prince Hans as villain, plot to start where Frozen 2 ended

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Iran arrests separatist leader accused of attack killing 25

Irans intelligence ministry arrested a leader of a separatist group allegedly involved in the killing of dozens of people during a military parade in 2018, state-run IRNA news agency reported Thursday. The report said the ministry announced...

Retail inflation inches up to 7.61 pc in Oct

Driven by rising food prices, retail inflation inched up to 7.61 per cent in October, remaining above the comfort level of the Reserve Bank. According to the Consumer Price Index CPI data released by the government on Thursday, inflation st...

China's military lays out technology roadmap to catch up with the US by 2027: Report

China must apply cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence if it wants to transform its military into a modern fighting force on a par with those of other leading powers, according to new guidelines and comments from Preside...

Pope offers Rome's homeless free Covid-19 tests at Vatican

Pope Francis is offering free coronavirus tests for Romes poor and homeless as part of the Roman Catholic Churchs World Day of the Poor activities, the Vatican said on Thursday.The swabs are being offered at a clinic off St. Peters Square t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020