Left Menu
Development News Edition

Actor Arjun Rampal reaches NCB office for questioning

Rampal, who was initially summoned by the central agency on Wednesday, arrived at the NCB's zonal office in Ballard Estate, South Mumbai, around 11.00 am. The 47-year-old model-turned-actor will be questioned in connection with the case related to alleged drug use in the Hindi film industry, the official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-11-2020 11:34 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 11:34 IST
Actor Arjun Rampal reaches NCB office for questioning

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal reached the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal office here on Friday for questioning in a drug case, an official said. Rampal, who was initially summoned by the central agency on Wednesday, arrived at the NCB's zonal office in Ballard Estate, South Mumbai, around 11.00 am.

The 47-year-old model-turned-actor will be questioned in connection with the case related to alleged drug use in the Hindi film industry, the official said. His partner Gabriella Demetriades was questioned by NCB officials for two consecutive days.

The apex drug law enforcement agency, which is probing the case for the last few months, had questioned her for almost six hours each on Wednesday and Thursday. The NCB summoned Rampal and Demetriades after conducting a search at the actor's residence in suburban Bandra on Monday.

The probe agency had seized electronic gadgets like laptops, mobile phones and tablets during the search and also questioned Rampals driver. A day before the search at Rampal's house, the NCB had arrested Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwala's wife after ganja was allegedly found at their residence in suburban Juhu.

The NCB launched the probe into alleged drug use in Bollywood after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June. The central agency arrested Rajput's girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and a few others under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Rhea and some other accused are currently out on bail. PTI DC RSY RSY

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Inox Leisure raises Rs 250 crore from QIP

Leading multiplex chain Inox Leisure on Friday raised Rs 250 crore from a qualified institutional placement QIP of shares. The QIP issue, involving selling over 98 lakh shares at Rs 255 a share, which carry a face value of Rs 10, was oversu...

France says it has killed senior al-Qaeda North Africa operative in Mali

French forces have killed Bah ag Moussa, a military leader of al Qaedas North Africa wing, during an operation in northeastern Mali, Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly said on Friday. The former Malian army colonel, also known as Bamoussa...

COVID-19 situation in Delhi should come under control in 7-10 days; we are considering taking several steps next week: CM Kejriwal.

COVID-19 situation in Delhi should come under control in 7-10 days we are considering taking several steps next week CM Kejriwal....

Will submit assessment report to Centre's air quality commission, request it to implement Pusa biodecomposer in all states: CM Kejriwal.

Will submit assessment report to Centres air quality commission, request it to implement Pusa biodecomposer in all states CM Kejriwal....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020