Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP Guv, CM wish people for Diwali

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday extended their greetings to the people on the occasion of Diwali and wished them happiness and prosperity. In her message, the governor wished that the festival of Diwali brings prosperity in society in order to realise the dream of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 13-11-2020 15:33 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 15:33 IST
UP Guv, CM wish people for Diwali

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday extended their greetings to the people on the occasion of Diwali and wished them happiness and prosperity.  In her message, the governor wished that the festival of Diwali brings prosperity in society in order to realise the dream of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. A Raj Bhawan release said that she also asked people to remain alert in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and celebrate the festival with all necessary precautions maintaining social distancing.

The release said that she will meet eminent citizens and senior officials from 10 am to noon on Diwali. The chief minister, in his message, said that Diwali is the festival of victory of truth, light and dharma, and prayed for happiness and good health for all the people of the state.

He also appealed to the people to observe the festival in compliance with all COVID-19 protocols..

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi stresses need to bring Ayurveda knowledge out of books and home remedies

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi dedicated two future-ready Ayurveda institutions to the nation on the 5th Ayurveda Day today via video conferencing. These are the Institute of Teaching Research in Ayurveda ITRA, Jamnagar and the Nat...

Verstappen fastest in slippery 1st practice for Turkish GP

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen posted the fastest time Friday in the first practice session for the Turkish Grand Prix as drivers struggled on a slippery track not used in Formula One since 2011. The Istanbul Park circuit has been resurface...

HK opposition walkout seen as 'setback' for anti-slavery, LGBT+ push

By Beh Lih Yi Nov 13 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The mass resignation of Hong Kongs pro-democracy opposition lawmakers has raised doubts about campaigns pushing for anti-slavery legislation and equality for same-sex couples in the Chinese ...

Motor racing-Verstappen leads Red Bull one-two in slippery Turkish practice

Max Verstappen led a Red Bull one-two in a largely meaningless Turkish Grand Prix first practice on Friday that the Dutch youngster likened to driving on ice due to slippery track conditions.The 23-year-old produced a best lap of one minute...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020