Filming 'Fantastic Four' was a 'horrible experience', says Kate Mara

Actor Kate Mara said shooting for Josh Trank's 2015 superhero movie "Fantastic Four" was a "horrible experience" for her. She said the only good thing about the film was that she met her now husband Bell while working on it. "I had a horrible experience on 'Fantastic Four'.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-11-2020 17:22 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 17:22 IST
Actor Kate Mara said shooting for Josh Trank's 2015 superhero movie "Fantastic Four" was a "horrible experience" for her. The movie, which also featured Michael B Jordan, Miles Teller, Jamie Bell and Toby Kebbell, is considered one of the most panned superhero films. Its making was marred by the creative differences between Trank and the studio 20th Century Fox.

Mara, who played Sue Storm aka Invisible Woman in the movie, opened up about her experience during an interview with the Television Academy. She said the only good thing about the film was that she met her now husband Bell while working on it.

"I had a horrible experience on 'Fantastic Four'. I've never talked about it before. I married one of my co-stars, so I don't regret doing that movie at all. But do I wish I had responded differently to certain things? Yes, definitely," the 37-year-old actor said. Mara said she has had only two "horrendous" career experiences and that have been with male directors.

"The fact of the matter is that my two horrendous experiences with directors were male directors. Have I not gotten along with a female director? Absolutely. And was it not the greatest work experience? Sure. "But there was never a time that I felt, 'This is happening because I'm a woman.' Where with the male directors, it 100 per cent was only happening with me; it was a power dynamic thing. And on both of my bad experiences, the movies were 95 percent men and I was the only woman in the movie," she said.

