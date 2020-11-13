Left Menu
Bhushan Kumar, Anurag Basu to collaborate on 'Ludo 2', other projects

After collaborating for a multi starrer comedy-crime flick 'Ludo,' producer-director duo Bhushan Kumar and Anurag Basu have decided to strengthen their association with several films including a sequel to their recently released movie.

13-11-2020 18:54 IST
Filmmaker Anurag Basu . Image Credit: ANI

After collaborating for a multi starrer comedy-crime flick 'Ludo,' producer-director duo Bhushan Kumar and Anurag Basu have decided to strengthen their association with several films including a sequel to their recently released movie. Basu and Kumar have started working on a few projects they want to collaborate on together. While details are under wraps at the moment, one of the many films that the duo will announce the sequel to Ludo apart from numerous other developments in the pipeline.

"While working on Ludo with Bhushanji it was easy and smooth collaboration on cinema which we both are passionate about. I am glad that we have more projects we plan to jointly work towards and create fascinating stories," filmmaker Anurag Basu said. Finding a trustworthy partner to collaborate on several films, producer Bhushan Kumar adds, "Anurag Dada is one of the finest filmmakers in the country and has done a superlative job with 'Ludo'."

"He has many mind blowing story ideas I am keen on collaborating with him for one of which is Ludo 2. We will soon make an official announcement of our next film once everything is finalised," Kumar added. 'Ludo,' an ensemble film, that released on Netflix on Thursday is an edgy crime drama with lots of comedy produced by Bhushan Kumar, Anurag Basu, Divya Khosla Kumar, Taani Somarita Basu, and Krishan Kumar and directed by Anurag Basu. (ANI)

