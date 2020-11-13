Vivek Oberoi 'proud' to voice Tenali Rama character in 'Dhira'

Actor Vivek Oberoi who has been roped in to voice the character of legendary poet Tenali Rama for the upcoming animated film 'Dhira,' on Friday said he is "feeling proud" to be a part of the film. The 'Yuva,' actor took to Twitter to share a poster of the film and expressed his love and appreciation for the director of the film Arun Kumar Rapolu.

"Feeling proud to be the part of the biggest PAN Indian motion capture animation movie. My heartfelt love & appreciation to @ARUNKRAPOLU & @ATheoremstudio for pulling such a huge project," he tweeted. "Watch me lending voice to the scholar Tenali Rama in the finest Indian animation movie #Dhira," he added.

The film will be released across the country in 12 different languages with Oberoi doing the voice-over for the main character of the Hindi film. Vijay Sethupathi, B Sai Sreenivas and Jeet have been roped in to lend their voices for the Tamil, Telugu, Bengali versions of the film respectively. (ANI)