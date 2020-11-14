Left Menu
Development News Edition

Acting an unforgiving profession, says Manoj Bajpayee

Bollywood star Manoj Bajpayee says it is important for budding actors to undergo proper training before joining the film industry as acting is a forgiving profession with no second chances.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-11-2020 14:15 IST | Created: 14-11-2020 14:12 IST
Acting an unforgiving profession, says Manoj Bajpayee
“I keep telling everyone that you should attend as many workshops as possible, do theatre, practice, read and watch. It is not something that you will learn in four or six months or a year, it is an ongoing process,” Bajpayee told PTI. Image Credit: (Wikimedia Commons)

Bollywood star Manoj Bajpayee says it is important for budding actors to undergo proper training before joining the film industry as acting is a forgiving profession with no second chances. The actor said like any other profession, acting also requires constant honing of the craft. "I keep telling everyone that you should attend as many workshops as possible, do theatre, practice, read and watch. It is not something that you will learn in four or six months or a year, it is an ongoing process," Bajpayee told PTI.

Emphasizing on the importance of training, the National Award-winning actor said to survive in the industry one has to be "good" at what they are supposed to do. "….This is an unforgiving profession because there is so much at stake that nobody wants to give you a second chance. You have to be good at what you are supposed to be doing." The actor, who shot to fame with the release of "Satya" as Bhiku Mhatre in 1998, trained under Barry John's acting studio besides doing theatre in Delhi, before joining the industry with 1994 film "Bandit Queen". Bajpayee's impressive filmography includes cinema gems such as "Pinjar", "Shool", "Gangs of Wasseypur" , "Aligarh" and "Special 26".

After years of doing theatre and with a work experience of over two decades, Bajpayee said he has finally gained the awareness about the kind of approach he should have while portraying a character. "I read scripts as many times as possible, I practice. It takes a lot of time to put flesh and blood into a character. When the character is given to you, it is on paper and to make it alive you have to pour all your skill and experience into it. "Depending on the character and the genre, I decide the approach that should be taken," Bajpayee said in the interview taken on the sidelines of a panel discussion held here by Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films. The 51-year-old actor made his digital debut with Amazon Prime Video's "The Family Man" in 2019 and said the emergence of OTT has led to good quality and a respect for talent.

"This is becoming a better and democratic industry. This is what one always wished for. We are going to a better place. I am one of those guys, who was always trying to swim against the stream and at times the going was tough but in the end, it is all coming together," he said while talking about the evolution of OTT platforms in India. The actor believes due to coronavirus-induced lockdown, the digital platform has also led to a change in taste and preference of the audience in terms of content viewing.

"Cinema is not there in corona times; we don't know what cinema is now. We will come to know when COVID-19 will be over and cinema will return to its natural form. "One thing is certain, the cinema will have a lot of responsibility as audiences will be coming out after having experienced OTT in its full form and their expectations will be high from any kind of entertainment they will be watching in theatre."

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 1 recap, men’s landing evidence, gold discovery

Nokia 6300, Nokia 8000 4G feature phones with WhatsApp, Google Assistant launched

Entertainment News Round: Marvel's 'WandaVision' debut on Disney+ delayed until January; Opera singer serenades Paris in second lockdown and more

Gmail users can now pin conversations in Google Chat

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

CSA's administrative mess throws England tour in jeopardy

Cricket South Africas CSA refusal to recognise the interim board appointed to run the affairs of the embattled organisation has thrown in jeopardy Englands upcoming white-ball tour of the country. On Thursday, the CSAs Members Council decid...

One Punch Man Chapter 136: Saitama vs Blast, Yusuke Murata’s message on Twitter

Fans are gradually getting disappointed due to lack of updates on One Punch Man Chapter 136. They have been waiting for it for a long time. The manga doesnt have regular release schedule but some chapters have been released within a few day...

Ukraine posts record jump in daily new coronavirus cases

Ukraine registered a record 12,524 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, its health minister said on Saturday, up from 11,787 reported on Nov. 13.Maksym Stepanov said the new cases had taken the total number of confirmed infections to 52...

Acting an unforgiving profession, says Manoj Bajpayee

Bollywood star Manoj Bajpayee says it is important for budding actors to undergo proper training before joining the film industry as acting is a forgiving profession with no second chances. The actor said like any other profession, acting a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020