Netflix renews ‘Space Force’ for season two

Comedy series “Space Force” has been renewed for Season 2 at Netflix. The Steve Carell-led comedy debuted on the streaming platform back in May. According to The Hollywood Reporter, production on second season is scheduled to begin in Vancouver in next year.

Carell co-created the series alongside “The Office” creator Greg Daniels, with both serving as executive producers. Daniels also serves as co-showrunner alongside fellow executive producer Norm Hiscock. "Space Force" is inspired by President Trump’s proposal for sixth branch of the military and centres around decorated pilot and four-star general Mark R. Naird (Carell), who has dreamed of running the Air Force, but instead finds himself tasked with leading the newly formed Space Force.

The series also features Lisa Kudrow, John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Jimmy O. Yang, Noah Emmerich, Fred Willard, Tawny Newsome, Diana Silvers, Alex Sparrow, and Don Lake..