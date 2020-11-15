Left Menu
Development News Edition

Colin Firth, Gemma Arterton to star in period drama 'Curtain Call'

"Curtain Call" will be produced by Mark Gordon Pictures and Fearless Minds. Executive producers are Mark Gordon and Beth Pattinson for Mark Gordon Pictures, Tom Butterfield and Harry White for Culmination Productions and Marber. Jolyon Symonds is producing under his Fearless Minds banner.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 15-11-2020 12:39 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 12:04 IST
Colin Firth, Gemma Arterton to star in period drama 'Curtain Call'
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

British stars Colin Firth and Gemma Arterton are teaming up for "Curtain Call" , a period drama set in 1930s London. It also stars veteran actor Simon Russell Beale, known for "The Death of Stalin" and "Mary Queen of Scots" and Paapa Essiedu of "I May Destroy You" fame, reported Deadline.

The film is based on Anthony Quinn's novel of the same name, which revolves around a feared theatre critic named Jimmy Erskine (Beale), his loyal assistant, a newspaper owner who wants to get rid of the critic and an actress who has been devastated by the damaging theatrical reviews. The critic's determination to survive ensures that the other characters are caught in a web of blackmail, deceit and murder. Anand Tucker, who has credits like the 2010 film "Leap Year" and 2015 drama series "Indian Summers", is attached to direct the film. Patrick Marber adapted the script. "Curtain Call" will be produced by Mark Gordon Pictures and Fearless Minds.

Executive producers are Mark Gordon and Beth Pattinson for Mark Gordon Pictures, Tom Butterfield and Harry White for Culmination Productions and Marber. Jolyon Symonds is producing under his Fearless Minds banner. Sony Pictures International Productions will co-produce and distribute the film in the UK, Australia, Ireland, and New Zealand.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136: Saitama vs Blast, Yusuke Murata’s message on Twitter

Venezuela opposition to appeal decision finding PDVSA 2020 bonds valid

OnePlus 8T gets OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 hot-fix update in India

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases and deaths rise sharply in France; UK reports 26,860 new COVID cases on Saturday, 462 deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Soumitra Chatterjee: Acting titan who took Indian cinema to the world

He was the actor who epitomised the best of world cinema, transcending the boundaries of country, state and language to give expression to Satyajit Rays cinematic vision and get framed in celluloid greatness. But the legacy of Soumitra Chat...

Israeli military strikes Hamas targets in Gaza after rocket firing

The Israeli military said it struck Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip early Sunday after militants fired two rockets from the Palestinian territory. In a statement, the military said fighter jets, attack helicopters and tanks hit Hamas underg...

Maha: Woman dies after acid attack by boyfriend

A woman has died after her boyfriend allegedly threw acid on her and tried to set her ablaze in Maharashtras Beed district, a police official said on Sunday. The incident took place on Saturday, he said, adding that the reason behind the at...

Cong leaders pay tributes to Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary

The Congress on Sunday paid rich tributes to tribal leader Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary on Sunday, with Rahul Gandhi saying the country will never forget the contribution he made for the self-respect of tribals. Born in 1875 in pres...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020