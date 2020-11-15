Jonathan Silverman joins 'Good Girls' season 4

Actor Jonathan Silverman has been roped in for a recurring role on the upcoming fourth season of NBC's "Good Girls" The series, written and executive produced by Jenna Bans, stars Christina Hendricks, Retta and Mae Whitman. The story revolves around three suburban moms who get tired of trying to make ends meet and decide it's time to stick up for themselves by robbing the local grocery store. However, when the manager sees one of them and the robbery is not at all close to what they expected, it doesn't take long for the three best friends to realise the perfect getaway will be harder than they think.

According to Deadline, Silverman will play Dave, a pencil pusher for the Secret Service, who has found purpose again in the field and is trying to bring down the 'Good Girls'. Universal Television produces the show.