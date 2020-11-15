Gangotri Temple closes for winters

The portals of the Gangotri Temple here were closed for winters on the occasion of Annakoot-Govardhan Puja on Sunday. The temple gates were shut at 12:15 pm after a puja by priests in the presence of a large number of devotees, Uttarakhand Chardham Devasthanam Board media in-charge Harish Gaud said. After the closure of the temple gates, an idol of goddess Ganga was carried in a palanquin decorated with flowers to Mukhba village where she will be worshipped during winters.

Social distancing norms were followed during the closing ceremony attended by Gangotri Mandir Samiti president Suresh Semwal and local BJP MLA Gopal Singh Rawat among others. Gaud said 23,500 devotees visited the temple this year after it had a delayed opening in July due to the COVID-19 pandemic.