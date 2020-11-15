Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Tearful Hamilton says he is just getting started

Only Ferrari great Michael Schumacher had previously managed seven titles but Hamilton has now matched that and roared past the German in terms of race wins, poles and podiums. "I know often I say it's beyond my wildest dreams but I think my whole life secretly I probably have dreamed as high as this," he said.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 15-11-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 20:55 IST
Motor racing-Tearful Hamilton says he is just getting started
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton (Photo/ Formula 1 Twitter) Image Credit: ANI

An emotional Lewis Hamilton said he was "just getting started" as he celebrated a record-equalling seventh Formula One world championship in Turkey on Sunday.

The 35-year-old Mercedes driver, now the most successful driver in the history of the sport, has yet to sign a deal for 2021 and beyond but both he and the team have said they want to continue. Only Ferrari great Michael Schumacher had previously managed seven titles but Hamilton has now matched that and roared past the German in terms of race wins, poles and podiums.

"I know often I say it's beyond my wildest dreams but I think my whole life secretly I probably have dreamed as high as this," he said. "It felt so far-fetched. I remember watching Michael winning those championships...seven is just unimaginable."

The Briton choked back tears as he spoke on the radio after crossing the line and he admitted to being overcome by emotion as he thought of his family and all those who had helped him. "When it came across the line I think it really hit me," he said. "I just burst into tears for that whole in-lap and then I really couldn't get out of the car because I just couldn't believe it.

"I didn't want the visor to come up and people see tears flowing and all that stuff because I had kind of always said I would never let you see me cry." Asked where the limit might be -- eight, nine or even 10 titles -- Hamilton indicated he had a way to go.

"There is just no end to what we can do together, me and this team," he said. "I feel like I'm only just getting started, it's really weird. I feel physically in great shape and mentally.

"This year has been the hardest year probably for millions of people and I know things always look great here and on the big stage but it's no different for us athletes. "I am really hopeful for a better year next year and I would love to stay.

"I still have three races ahead of me that I want to win, but we will get it done. I'm sure," he said. Hamilton said he felt there was still a lot of work to do in Formula One, helping the sport address human rights issues and become more sustainable.

"I want to help Formula One, I want to help Mercedes in that journey," he said.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136: Saitama vs Blast, Yusuke Murata’s message on Twitter

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases and deaths rise sharply in France; UK reports 26,860 new COVID cases on Saturday, 462 deaths and more

Venezuela opposition to appeal decision finding PDVSA 2020 bonds valid

OnePlus 8T gets OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 hot-fix update in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 4-Trump concedes 'nothing' on election; Biden team says smooth transition essential

President Donald Trump appeared on Sunday to acknowledge losing the U.S. election but then backtracked and said he concedes nothing while a top aide to President-elect Joe Biden called a seamless transition vital for national security and c...

Motor racing-Leclerc tough on himself after letting podium finish slip

Ferraris Charles Leclerc delivered a brutal assessment of his performance on Sunday in a radio rant after a last lap mistake cost him a place on the Turkish Grand Prix podium.The Monegasque finished fourth after losing out to Racing Points ...

Iran's Rouhani calls for national mobilisation against COVID-19 as cases surge

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday declared the general mobilisation of the nation and the government to confront the third wave of the coronavirus after health authorities announced the highest ever number of daily cases in the Mid...

Delhi's COVID spike: Stepping in, Amit Shah announces slew of measures; more ICU beds, house-to-house survey

With Delhi reeling from a fresh spike in COVID-19 cases, the Centre on Sunday announced a slew of steps including making available 300 additional ICU beds, double the number of daily RTPCR tests and a house-to-house survey in the entire nat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020