Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vince Vaughn and Kathryn Newton's 'Freaky' Rules Over Box Office With $3.7 Million Debut

By Rebecca Rubin LOS ANGELES, Nov 15, (Variety.com) - "Freaky," a body-swap horror movie from Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions, slashed its box office competition, debuting to $3.7 million over the weekend. In the coronavirus era, when nearly every movie scheduled for theatrical release has been postponed, those ticket sales were easily enough to nab first place on U.S. charts.

Reuters | Updated: 15-11-2020 22:52 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 22:52 IST
Vince Vaughn and Kathryn Newton's 'Freaky' Rules Over Box Office With $3.7 Million Debut

By Rebecca Rubin LOS ANGELES, Nov 15, (Variety.com) - "Freaky," a body-swap horror movie from Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions, slashed its box office competition, debuting to $3.7 million over the weekend.

In the coronavirus era, when nearly every movie scheduled for theatrical release has been postponed, those ticket sales were easily enough to nab first place on U.S. charts. The film played on 2,472 screens in North America. Overseas, "Freaky" grossed $1.9 million from 20 international markets for a global haul of $5.6 million. "Freaky" stars Vince Vaughn as a savage serial killer and Kathryn Newton as an under-the-radar high school teen, who inadvertently switch bodies on Friday the 13th. Christopher Landon, who wrote "Disturbia," three "Paranormal Activity" sequels and directed "Happy Death Day," directed the R-rated thriller. The movie, which received overwhelmingly positive reviews, cost $6 million to make.

"It's going to be very profitable," said analyst David A. Gross, who runs the movie consulting firm Franchise Entertainment Research. "With the pandemic surging and additional U.S. theaters closing, this is a good opening." Jim Orr, Universal's president of domestic distribution, said "Freaky" should have a long life in theaters since it won't have much competition. That's been the case with many pandemic-era releases.

"It'll have much longer legs than the horror genre might normally produce," Orr said. He praised the studio's collaboration Blumhouse, known for making thrillers with responsible budgets. "Christopher Landon has an amazing touch for these films," Orr adds. "He can blend horror and comedy like no other." Compared to rival studios, Universal has been active in releasing movies during the pandemic, largely because of a deal it forged with AMC Theatres. Typically, movies play on the big screen for 75 to 90 days before they move to digital rental services. But under Universal and AMC's new agreement, the studio can put new films on premium video-on-demand within 17 days of their theatrical debuts. In return, AMC, which is the biggest cinema chain in the world, promises not to boycott Universal's movies and also gets a cut of the digital profits.

Of course, Universal has kept to opening smaller and less financially risky titles given the unstable movie market and plans to save its biggest tentpoles -- like "Fast and Furious" sequel "F9" and "Jurassic World: Dominion" -- until moviegoing returns to a more significant degree and coronavirus cases are better under control. In any case, the recent crop of Universal movies provides movie theater owners, many of whom are desperate for fresh product to offer, something new to populate their marquees. In the next few weeks, Universal is unveiling the animated adventure "The Croods: A New Age" on Nov. 25 and the Tom Hanks-led Western "News of the World" on Dec. 25. And Focus Features, Universal's specialty label, is offering "Promising Young Woman" on Christmas Day. "New content drives the theatrical experience," Universal's Orr said. "We're pleased we've been able to support exhibition the way we have."

Many industry observers have been curious as to how the pact would benefit theater operators. Universal and AMC have yet to share any specific numbers. However, AMC said recently that unlike other struggling theater chains, it would not have to close back down amid the coronavirus crisis due to the Universal deal. Focus Features' "Let Him Go," a suspense thriller with Kevin Costner and Diane Lane, landed in second place on box office charts. The movie generated $1.8 million in its sophomore outing, bringing its domestic tally to $7 million. Another Focus title, the horror movie "Come Play," came in fourth place with $1.1 million. After three weeks in theaters, the film has made $7.4 million.

New to theaters this weekend is "Ammonite," a well-reviewed romantic drama starring Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan. The Neon movie, which played on 280 screens, collected $85,000 over the weekend -- averaging to $305 per location. Beleaguered movie theaters saw what many considered a glimmer of hope last week after the drug company Pfizer announced the development of a potential coronavirus vaccine. But it will take time before the vaccine is approved and distributed to the general public, meaning the movie business is facing a rough winter -- one that might be devoid of any potential blockbusters that could generate significant ticket sales and keep theaters afloat. Though cinemas in 48 states have reopened, numerous venues have closed down again because there aren't many new movies to show. With theaters in New York City and Los Angeles still out of operation and parts of Europe shuttering due to new lockdown measures, it's looking increasingly unlikely that any major movie will release in 2020. ("Wonder Woman 1984," we're looking at you...).

"Can the market support a blockbuster? Not yet," Goss predicts.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136: Saitama vs Blast, Yusuke Murata’s message on Twitter

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases and deaths rise sharply in France; UK reports 26,860 new COVID cases on Saturday, 462 deaths and more

Venezuela opposition to appeal decision finding PDVSA 2020 bonds valid

OnePlus 8T gets OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 hot-fix update in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha to set up startup hub by March next year

The Odisha government has decided to set up a startup hub with common facilities by March next year to create employment opportunities for youth in the state, an official said on Sunday. The government has also given its in-principle approv...

FACTBOX-Peru's presidential lineup: graft probes, suicide and impeachment

Peru, the worlds No.2 copper producer and for years one of Latin Americas fastest growing economies, has seen a litany of presidents ousted from office or imprisoned on allegations of corruption over the past three decades.Last week, centri...

Peru interim president quits after ultimatum from Congress, protest deaths

Perus interim president, Manuel Merino, resigned on Sunday after the countrys political parties demanded he step down or face impeachment following the deaths of two people in protests over the sudden ouster of his predecessor. Merino had b...

Bulgaria says to block EU accession talks with North Macedonia

Bulgaria plans to voice its opposition on Tuesday to starting European Union accession talks with neighbouring North Macedonia as the two countries have yet to settle disputes over history and language, Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020