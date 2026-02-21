Himachal Pradesh Pioneers Hydrology-Driven Road Drainage Policy

Himachal Pradesh is set to revolutionize its road drainage systems with the introduction of a data-driven approach, eschewing standardized templates in favor of hydrological data and catchment characteristics.

This shift, under the new Road Drainage Policy, aims to fortify the state's roads against the relentless monsoon damage, which has previously cost the state billions in losses.

Key measures include the use of hydrology-based designs, mandatory installation of box culverts, enhanced hillside protection, and stringent enforcement against unauthorized activities. The policy will be rolled out in phases, prioritizing major district roads for robust, all-weather connectivity.

