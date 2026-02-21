Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Pioneers Hydrology-Driven Road Drainage Policy

Himachal Pradesh introduces the Road Drainage Policy, focusing on scientific hydrological data for designing drainage structures. This aims to build resilient roads, reducing monsoon-related damages. Emphasizing box culverts and hillside protection, the policy ensures improved public safety, road durability, and stricter enforcement against unauthorized activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 21-02-2026 19:29 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 19:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh is set to revolutionize its road drainage systems with the introduction of a data-driven approach, eschewing standardized templates in favor of hydrological data and catchment characteristics.

This shift, under the new Road Drainage Policy, aims to fortify the state's roads against the relentless monsoon damage, which has previously cost the state billions in losses.

Key measures include the use of hydrology-based designs, mandatory installation of box culverts, enhanced hillside protection, and stringent enforcement against unauthorized activities. The policy will be rolled out in phases, prioritizing major district roads for robust, all-weather connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

