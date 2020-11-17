'Wonder Girl' series in the works at CW

The CW is developing a "Wonder Girl" series based on the DC superhero character created by Joelle Jones. The series hails from "Queen of the South" executive producer/co-showrunner Dailyn Rodriguez and Greg Berlanti's banner Berlanti Productions.

This would mark the first Latina superhero title character of a DC TV series, reported Variety. The series is the backstory/origin story of the DC Comics character of Yara Flor, a Latina dreamer who was born of an Amazonian Warrior and a Brazilian River God. As soon as she realises that she is the 'Wonder Girl', she decides to use her newfound power to fight the evil forces seeking to destroy the world.

Warner Bros Television is backing the series. The project announcement comes a month after DC Comics unveiled Flor as the next iteration of Wonder Woman in a series of upcoming comics. Yara will make her comic book appearance this January in "Future State: Wonder Woman", part of DC’s 'Future State' event written and drawn by Jones. "Future State” will also unveil new iterations of DC characters like Batman, Superman, the Flash and Green Lantern..