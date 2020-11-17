Pandemic thriller 'Songbird' to skip theatres, heads for video-on-demand release in US

The makers of pandemic thriller "Songbird" , co-produced by filmmaker Michael Bay, have chosen to release the film through premium video-on-demand (VOD). The movie, starring KJ Apa and Sofia Carson in the lead, was acquired by STX Films in August. According to Deadline, "Songbird" will now be available for USD 19.99 for a 48-hour rental on all transactional platforms in the US from December 11.

Following its nesting on PVOD, it will premiere on a major streaming service in 2021. The film has been directed by Adam Mason of "Into The Dark" fame from a script he wrote with Simon Boyes.

"Songbird" was one of the first to shoot in Los Angeles during the coronavirus pandemic under COVID-19 safety guidelines. The film takes place years in the future, in which a mutated strand of coronavirus, called COVID-23, continues to wreak havoc on the world’s population.

As the country-wide lockdown stretches into its fourth year, infected Americans are forced into quarantine camps. Amid the dystopia, one courier (Apa) who is immune to the virus, falls in love with an aspiring artist (Carson), who is believed to become infected. The film also features Craig Robinson, Peter Stormare, Alexandra Daddario, Paul Walter Hauser, Bradley Whitford and Demi Moore.