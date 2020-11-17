Steven Caple Jr to helm new 'Transformers' movie

"Creed 2' helmer Steven Caple Jr will direct a new movie in the "Transformers" universe for Hasbro and Paramount Pictures. Paramount had decided in January this year to go for a soft revamp of the franchise, which has collectively made over USD 4 billion at the box office.

According to Deadline, the studio was working on two different scripts from writers James Vanderbilt and Joby Harold. Harold's take won out, and Paramount began meeting with directors to hear their visions for it. In the end, Caple was chosen to direct the new movie. The film's plot details have been kept under wraps. The new "Transformers" movie has a release date of June 24, 2022.

Caple Jr, who made his feature filmmaking debut with "The Land" in 2016, is best known for directing "Creed 2" , starring Michael B Jordan and Sylvester Stallone. The movie was a follow-up to 2015 hit "Creed" ..