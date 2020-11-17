Dwayne Johnson announces 'official wrap' on 'Red Notice'

American actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson on Tuesday announced a wrap on his Netflix film 'Red Notice' and in a thank you note to the writer, director, chronicled the journey of shooting the film amid coronavirus pandemic. The 'Jumanji: The Next Level' actor took to Instagram and shared a picture with Thurber, in which, the duo sported face masks and maintained social distancing. Acknowledging the incredible journey, the film has seen- as it was shot in two phases - before the pandemic, and after the restrictions allowed them to shoot, Johnson announced the official wrap on the shoot. He wrote, "That's an official wrap on RED NOTICE. Thank you to my writer/director @rawsonthurber for being the quiet force behind this film."

"From becoming the biggest pitch sale in the history of Hollywood to finally landing at its powerful home of @netflix - to being shut down due to the pandemic back in March, to galvanizing back up to finish strong," Our movie has had quite the amazing/challenging journey and it's been a pleasure going shoulder to shoulder with you again. Keep on keepin' on," he added. The action-thriller also stars Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot.

The shooting for the film was halted in March due to the coronavirus induced shutdown of the entertainment industry. Red Notice will release on Netflix in 2021. (ANI)