Soumitra Chatterjee's daughter conducts prayer service in his memory

Legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee's daughter Poulomi Basu conducted a prayer service in his memory on Tuesday, the third day of his death. Chatterjee, 85, died on November 15 after losing a 40 -day battle with post-COVID ailments at a Kolkata hospital.

Basu said she and her father did not believe in rituals but she did it anyway in deference to the wishes of her mother. The rituals were conducted in the presence of close family members at a popular 'math' (religious place) in the city.

"Being the daughter, I decided to go ahead with the rituals. As I participated, I found the process detoxicating after so much stress in the past 40 days. I think father would have loved the serenity of the place where the rituals were performed," she told PTI. Memorial meetings will be later organised by the family and theatre troupe 'Mukhomukhi', Basu said.

"I will do it (memorial meeting) in an appropriate manner, befitting a personality like my father," she said. Meanwhile, Dey's Publishing will bring out a compiled third edition of Chatterjee's published articles by the end of this year, Apu Dey from the leading Bengali publishing house said.