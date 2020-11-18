Left Menu
Development News Edition

Her isolation really touched me: Emma Corrin on playing Princess Diana in ‘The Crown’

“We see her become very vulnerable but at the same time there is this strength in her that becomes more prominent in later episodes.” Asked about the challenges of accurately portraying bulimia on screen, Corrin said it was important to include those scenes to do justice to Diana’s story. “The scenes depicting her bulimia and mental health were very important to me.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2020 16:23 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 16:23 IST
Her isolation really touched me: Emma Corrin on playing Princess Diana in ‘The Crown’

Actor Emma Corrin says she was really touched by the isolation Princess Diana struggled with while portraying the famous character on the fourth season of “The Crown”. Corrin, a 24-year-old relative newcomer, has earned praise for her portrayal of Diana Spencer in the Netflix royal drama that is populated by some of the finest actors in Oscar winner Olivia Colman, Helena Bonham Carter and Tobias Menzies.

She admitted there was a lot of “pressure and responsibility” to portray the Princess of Wales on the new season of the show, which depicts her transformation from a bashful young adult to a woman trapped in an unhappy marriage to Prince Charles, the future king of England, played by Josh O'Connor. Asked about the most tragic element about playing the character, the actor said it had to be Diana’s loneliness.

“I suppose the sense of isolation and loneliness that she found. It was quite acute in the episode three when she leaves her flat and embarks on what she thinks is going to be the happiest journey of her life,” Corrin told PTI in a group interview over Zoom. The early episodes of “The Crown” show Diana leave her Chelsea flat and settle in Buckingham Palace with not a soul to talk to as Charles is mostly away.

The episodes also depict her battle with the onset of bulimia, a disorder marked by large amount of eating and then trying to purge the calories in an unhealthy way. As someone who lives with four her best friends, the actor said, she cannot imagine leaving them behind and “entering a world where I won’t see them again in the same way”.

“She (Diana) is basically forced to grow up and assume a role that I don’t think she is particularly ready for. Seeing her lack of support and isolation really touched me but then I became really interested in this fine line she has within her of this vulnerability and strength. “We see her become very vulnerable but at the same time there is this strength in her that becomes more prominent in later episodes.” Asked about the challenges of accurately portraying bulimia on screen, Corrin said it was important to include those scenes to do justice to Diana’s story.

“The scenes depicting her bulimia and mental health were very important to me. She spoke candidly about her experiences with bulimia and also how she struggled with it during the initial years of her marriage. “And I thought, to do justice to her story, they sort of had to be included and I also think that bulimia and mental health are depicted on the screen in full and not just alluded to although given the sensitive topic, with appropriate warnings to help people who would be triggered by that kind of content. I am glad that we did.” To prepare for her character, one of the most talked about women in the 20th century, Corrin worked with a movement and dialogue coach to get Diana’s mannerisms and accent right besides figuring out “why those things ended the way they did”.

The actor said she was surprised to learn the nuances of the relationship between Charles and Diana and “how much love existed there”. Asked whether there were any similarities between her and Diana, Corrin said, like her on-screen character she too is "not good with being alone." "I am people’s person... I come alive when I am with other people. And I think she and I are similar in that way. Other than that, I can’t really think (of any other similarity)." The actor also praised show creator Peter Morgan’s script for transporting the characters in the realm of fiction, which gave her a chance to bring her own version to life.

“Once you are in his story and acting those words, it kind of eases that pressure a little bit, although some of the scenes were quite difficult,” she said, adding working with Colman and Menzies was a "pinch me moment". "They are lovely people," Corrin said. The fourth season of “The Crown” started streaming from November 15..

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

National Museum to publish 'The return of stolen cultural objects to Cambodia'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Nick Jonas to return as 'The Voice' coach for season 20

Singer Nick Jonas is set to join The Voice for the 20th season of the reality singing series, which will debut in the spring of 2021. The stint marks the Sucker singers return to the NBC show after he filled in for Maroon 5 frontman Adam Le...

Organisation of Poorvanchalis to host Chhath Puja online

A city-based organisation of Poorvanchalis people hailing from Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh plans to host Chhath Puja online for devotees after authorities directed that rituals associated with the festival will not be allowed in river...

CM Kejriwal calls all-party meeting on Thursday to discuss Delhi's COVID-19 situation

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called an all-party meeting on Thursday to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the national capital, which has been seeing a spurt in the number of cases in the last couple of weeks, officials said on Wednes...

India printer mkt declines 12.7% y-o-y in Q3: IDC

Indias hardcopy peripherals HCP market witnessed a decline of 12.7 per cent to 0.91 million units in the September 2020 quarter over the year-ago period, according to research firm IDC. However, on a sequential basis, the HCP copiers and pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020