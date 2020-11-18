Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jimmy Kimmel unveils People's Sexiest Man Alive for 2020 with intriguing questionairre by audience

American TV talk show host Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday (local time) revealed the cover star of People's sexiest man alive competition after the audience present at the show played an intriguing guessing game with the winner.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-11-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 21:34 IST
Jimmy Kimmel unveils People's Sexiest Man Alive for 2020 with intriguing questionairre by audience
Michael B. Jordan, Jimmy Kimmel. Image Credit: ANI

American TV talk show host Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday (local time) revealed the cover star of People's sexiest man alive competition after the audience present at the show played an intriguing guessing game with the winner. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the sexiest man came into the studio of the much-loved talk show 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' fully masked and disguised in a yellow hazmat suit, while audience members asked questions to figure out who he was.

"Do you work in film?" was the first question. He answered "yes." The second question was "are you an Avenger in movies," to which the candidate answered "no." Then came, "are you married?" Again, "No." The "no's" kept coming. Do you have a celebrity sibling or parent? "No." "Have you ever been in a romantic relationship with Taylor Swift?" "No."

Finally, a "yes" came when an audience member asked if he had over 5 million Instagram followers. She then guessed Channing Tatum, which was incorrect. As per The Hollywood Reporter, after confirming that the sexiest man did not play 'Aquaman' (ruling out Jason Mamoa), does not have children, and isn't known for being funny, an audience member guessed 'Michael B. Jordan.' That was correct.

Jordan has received the honour this year, passed on from 2019's winner John Legend. After the commercial break, Jordan emerged out of the hazmat suit and in his regular clothes, dressed up for the occasion.

On being asked if he feels more pressure now that he is the sexiest man, Jordan said, "Just a little bit, but it's a cool title to have." The Hollywood Reporter reported that Jordan said, he found out in the car with a family friend, when his publicist and manager gave him a call. Immediately his friend ragged on him, because being the "sexiest man" is cool for anyone who doesn't know you, explained Jordan, but for anyone who does -- it's something to have a laugh about.

The actor, who says he had continued to work throughout quarantine, is currently preparing for the movie 'Journal for Jordan', which is being helmed by Denzel Washington. (ANI)

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Danish agriculture minister steps down over illegal mink order

Denmarks Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Wednesday faced opposition calls to resign after her agriculture minister stepped down over an illegal order by the government to cull the countrys farmed mink.The government is facing its bigges...

Swiss demand pay cuts from sports clubs in return for COVID aid

Switzerland demanded 20 pay cuts from top players and coaches in return for aid to sports clubs pushed to the brink of collapse by vanishing ticket sales during the COVID-19 pandemic.The government detailed a 350 million Swiss franc 384 mil...

Traders not in favour of another lockdown in Delhi

Traders from Delhi on Wednesday said they were not in favour of another lockdown in the city and pledged that the market associations will conduct awareness campaigns to enforce COVID-appropriate behaviour. Nearly 200 traders associations g...

COVID: Kejriwal calls all-party meeting; Railways to provide coaches with beds; Doctors and paramedics from paramilitary arrive

As the national capital grapples with a spurt in COVID-19 cases, the Delhi government is working to add 660 ICU beds in its hospitals in the next few days and the Railways will be providing coaches with 800 beds, while an all-party meeting ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020