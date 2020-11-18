Left Menu
Jimmy Kimmel unveils People's Sexiest Man Alive for 2020 with intriguing questionnaire by audience

American TV talk show host Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday (local time) revealed the cover star of People's sexiest man alive competition after the audience present at the show played an intriguing guessing game with the winner.

American TV talk show host Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday (local time) revealed the cover star of People's sexiest man alive competition after the audience present at the show played an intriguing guessing game with the winner. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the sexiest man came into the studio of the much-loved talk show 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' fully masked and disguised in a yellow hazmat suit, while audience members asked questions to figure out who he was.

"Do you work in film?" was the first question. He answered "yes." The second question was "are you an Avenger in movies," to which the candidate answered "no." Then came, "are you married?" Again, "No." The "no's" kept coming. Do you have a celebrity sibling or parent? "No." "Have you ever been in a romantic relationship with Taylor Swift?" "No."

Finally, a "yes" came when an audience member asked if he had over 5 million Instagram followers. She then guessed Channing Tatum, which was incorrect. As per The Hollywood Reporter, after confirming that the sexiest man did not play 'Aquaman' (ruling out Jason Mamoa), does not have children, and isn't known for being funny, an audience member guessed 'Michael B. Jordan.' That was correct.

Jordan has received the honour this year, passed on from 2019's winner John Legend. After the commercial break, Jordan emerged out of the hazmat suit and in his regular clothes, dressed up for the occasion.

On being asked if he feels more pressure now that he is the sexiest man, Jordan said, "Just a little bit, but it's a cool title to have." The Hollywood Reporter reported that Jordan said, he found out in the car with a family friend, when his publicist and manager gave him a call. Immediately his friend ragged on him, because being the "sexiest man" is cool for anyone who doesn't know you, explained Jordan, but for anyone who does -- it's something to have a laugh about.

The actor, who says he had continued to work throughout quarantine, is currently preparing for the movie 'Journal for Jordan', which is being helmed by Denzel Washington. (ANI)

