Left Menu
Development News Edition

People News Roundup: Taylor Swift says her master tapes sold off for second time; French court rules against Clint Eastwood and more

Meghan, the wife of Queen Elizabeth's grandson Prince Harry, is suing Associated Newspapers over articles in the Mail on Sunday that included parts of the handwritten letter she had sent to her estranged father Thomas Markle in August 2018. Jordan named People magazine's 'sexiest man alive' "Black Panther" actor Michael B.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2020 02:36 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 02:26 IST
People News Roundup: Taylor Swift says her master tapes sold off for second time; French court rules against Clint Eastwood and more
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

French court rules against Clint Eastwood testifying in train attack trial

A French court has ruled that Clint Eastwood cannot testify during the trial of a suspected Islamist gunman, whose attack on a high-speed train was thwarted by three Americans, who later played themselves in a movie by the U.S. actor and director. The trial of Moroccan national Ayoub el Khazzani, who opened fire aboard a Thalys train traveling through Northern Europe in August, 2015, started on Monday in Paris.

Duchess Meghan sought advice from senior royals before writing letter to father

Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, sought advice from two senior members of the royal family before writing a letter to her father which is at the centre of a privacy lawsuit against a tabloid newspaper, court documents show. Meghan, the wife of Queen Elizabeth's grandson Prince Harry, is suing Associated Newspapers over articles in the Mail on Sunday that included parts of the handwritten letter she had sent to her estranged father Thomas Markle in August 2018.

Country singer LeAnn Rimes turns to chants to relieve pandemic blues

After a nearly 25-year country music career, singer LeAnn Rimes is finding new ways to share her voice - through a podcast and her first chant record. The Grammy Award winner, 38, meditates regularly and says she wanted to make chanting more accessible to her fans to relieve the pandemic blues. The stress caused Rimes' psoriasis to flare up, which she revealed through a picture of her skin outbreak in October to encourage people to shed their hang-ups.

Taylor Swift says her master tapes sold off for second time

Taylor Swift said on Monday that her master recordings had been sold off to a private equity company, denying her the chance to buy back the tapes herself and resume control over the rights to her first six albums. "This was the second time my music had been sold without my knowledge," the 30-year-old singer wrote in a Twitter posting.

Thomas Markle not important witness in Meghan's UK court case, judge says

Thomas Markle does not appear to be an important witness in the London court battle pitting his daughter Meghan, the British royal, against a tabloid newspaper, so he need not give evidence in person, the judge overseeing the case said on Wednesday. Meghan, the wife of Queen Elizabeth's grandson Prince Harry, is suing Associated Newspapers over articles in the Mail on Sunday that included parts of a handwritten letter she had sent to her estranged father in August 2018.

Michael B. Jordan named People magazine's 'sexiest man alive'

"Black Panther" actor Michael B. Jordan was named People's magazine's 'sexiest man alive' on Tuesday, the third Black actor in a row to be given the annual pop culture honor. Jordan, 33, who is single, said the title gave him "a cool feeling."

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

Ahmed Zaki: Google doodle on Egyptian film actor aka Black Tiger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 6-Wisconsin to hold partial vote recount as fuming Trump denies defeat

U.S. President Donald Trumps re-election campaign on Wednesday requested a partial recount of Wisconsins presidential election results, as part of its long-shot attempt to reverse President-elect Joe Bidens victory. While staying out of the...

Biden hopes for post-Trump progress on COVID-19 stimulus

President-elect Joe Biden expressed hope on Wednesday that Republicans in the U.S. Congress would be more inclined to move forward on COVID-19 relief legislation after President Donald Trump leaves office in January. As U.S. coronavirus cas...

US STOCKS-Wall St closes lower as shutdown worries overshadow vaccine hopes

U.S. stocks lost substantial ground at the close of a see-saw session on Wednesday as investors weighed encouraging vaccine developments against surging COVID-19 infections and lockdowns. While all three major U.S. stock indexes closed in t...

Apple lowers App Store fees for small developers, critics see little impact

Apple Inc said on Wednesday it plans to start a program to lower its App Store commissions for software developers who make 1 million or less in proceeds each year from the store, but some of the companys critics called the move window dres...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020