Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mirzapur Season 3 renewed, Ali Fazal talks on Guddu, what latest we know

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-11-2020 17:17 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 17:17 IST
Mirzapur Season 3 renewed, Ali Fazal talks on Guddu, what latest we know
The good news is that Amazon Prime Video has recently given the official greenlight for Mirzapur Season 3. Image Credit: Twitter / MirzapurAmazon

We all know how viewers enjoyed Mirzapur Season 2 after a long wait. Now they are ardently looking forward to know when Mirzapur Season 3 will be out and what they can see in it.

Why is Mirzapur Season 3 highly anticipated? The previous seasons made tremendous records in the box office. The series was nominated for Best Drama Series for iReel Awards 2019, and the actors such as Pankaj Tripathi and Divyendu Sharma won the awards for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor respectively. Rasika Dugal was nominated for Best Supporting Actress.

The good news is that Amazon Prime Video has recently given the official greenlight for Mirzapur Season 3. The renewal was inevitable based on the storyline, but it was done immediately after the series became the most-watched series on the streaming platform in India. The series surpassed the likes of Breathe and Inside Edge.

While talking on Mirzapur Season 3 with a leading daily, Ali Fazal (who plays the role of Guddu) clarified, "Now, we have a bigger challenge - to outdo the last two seasons. I will get busy with other projects now, but we plan to shoot soon."

Ali Fazal further emphasized more on his character and work progress, saying, "The show's writing and characters have been celebrated this time around. When I started playing the character, I knew his arc. For the first few episodes, Guddu is a broken man who has his eyes set on revenge. Over the 20 episodes, he has evolved from a careless young boy to a man with a motive. He has gone through grave emotional loss and turbulence, and yet, he has picked himself up and fought those who have wronged him. His sense of purpose after the family tragedy has struck a chord with the audience."

Amazon executive, Aparna Purohit recently cited in a conversation with Business World. Her answers hint promising response from Mirzapur Season 3 in future. "The overwhelming response on the new season of Mirzapur is a testament to our commitment and efforts. Over the last two years, viewers continued to engage with the immersive universe of Mirzapur and its characters. Our collaboration with Excel Media and Entertainment has always been wonderful and we are happy to share this success with them," she said.

Mirzapur Season 3 was renewed on November 12 by Amazon Prime. However, the release date is yet to be announced. Fans expect that Mirzapur Season 3's release won't take much time like the previous season. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Indian web television series.

Also Read: Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell's discontinuation shocks viewers

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi to inaugurate ReInvest 2020 virtually for investment in clean energy

By Aashique Hussain Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the third edition of Global Renewable Energy Investment Meeting and Expo RE-INVEST 2020, virtually on November 26, in a bid to provide an international forum for investment p...

Next 30 years even more exciting for tech sector: Kris Gopalakrishnan

The next 30 years are going to be even more exciting for the tech sector, information technology industry veteran S Kris Gopalakrishnan said on Thursday forecasting increased outsourcing business. In spite of the Covid crisis, the IT indust...

Registration of construction workers to be done through doorstep delivery: Sisodia

Registration of construction workers for availing benefits under various Delhi government schemes will now be done through doorstep delivery, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on ThursdayIt has now been decided that registratio...

Ola to introduce e-scooter by Jan next year: Sources

Ride-hailing major Ola is foraying into electric scooter manufacturing and plans to hit the market with its first vehicle in January next year, sources said. The electric scooter, initially manufactured at a facility in the Netherlands, wil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020