Mirzapur Season 3 renewed, Ali Fazal talks on Guddu, what latest we know

We all know how viewers enjoyed Mirzapur Season 2 after a long wait. Now they are ardently looking forward to know when Mirzapur Season 3 will be out and what they can see in it.

Why is Mirzapur Season 3 highly anticipated? The previous seasons made tremendous records in the box office. The series was nominated for Best Drama Series for iReel Awards 2019, and the actors such as Pankaj Tripathi and Divyendu Sharma won the awards for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor respectively. Rasika Dugal was nominated for Best Supporting Actress.

The good news is that Amazon Prime Video has recently given the official greenlight for Mirzapur Season 3. The renewal was inevitable based on the storyline, but it was done immediately after the series became the most-watched series on the streaming platform in India. The series surpassed the likes of Breathe and Inside Edge.

While talking on Mirzapur Season 3 with a leading daily, Ali Fazal (who plays the role of Guddu) clarified, "Now, we have a bigger challenge - to outdo the last two seasons. I will get busy with other projects now, but we plan to shoot soon."

Ali Fazal further emphasized more on his character and work progress, saying, "The show's writing and characters have been celebrated this time around. When I started playing the character, I knew his arc. For the first few episodes, Guddu is a broken man who has his eyes set on revenge. Over the 20 episodes, he has evolved from a careless young boy to a man with a motive. He has gone through grave emotional loss and turbulence, and yet, he has picked himself up and fought those who have wronged him. His sense of purpose after the family tragedy has struck a chord with the audience."

Amazon executive, Aparna Purohit recently cited in a conversation with Business World. Her answers hint promising response from Mirzapur Season 3 in future. "The overwhelming response on the new season of Mirzapur is a testament to our commitment and efforts. Over the last two years, viewers continued to engage with the immersive universe of Mirzapur and its characters. Our collaboration with Excel Media and Entertainment has always been wonderful and we are happy to share this success with them," she said.

Mirzapur Season 3 was renewed on November 12 by Amazon Prime. However, the release date is yet to be announced. Fans expect that Mirzapur Season 3's release won't take much time like the previous season. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Indian web television series.

