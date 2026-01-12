Maharashtra Minister's Aide Seeks Bail in Tragic Suicide Case

Anant Garje, the personal assistant to Maharashtra's Pankaja Munde, has filed a bail plea following accusations of abetting the suicide of his wife, Dr. Gauri Palve. According to the plea, the charges lack specificity and stem from emotional distress tied to the tragic event.

Dr. Palve, a dentist affiliated with KEM Hospital in Mumbai, allegedly took her life on November 22, having married Garje earlier that year. Garje, along with two relatives, faces charges of abetment of suicide based on a complaint by her father.

Garje's plea argues no hard evidence links him to harassment claims, purporting the FIR as a device of familial dispute and law misuse. The session court has required a prosecution reply, postponing the case to January 19.

