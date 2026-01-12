Iran Open to U.S. Dialogue Amid Escalating Protests

Iran remains open to dialogue with the U.S. amidst escalating protests that pose a formidable challenge to its government since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. On Monday, Iranian officials acknowledged ongoing communications with the U.S., while President Donald Trump contemplated various responses to the crackdown on protesters.

Human rights organizations have reported significant casualties, with thousands arrested since the unrest began in December. The Iranian government attributes the turmoil to foreign interference, particularly from the U.S. and Israel, and has not provided an official death toll. An internet blackout has also complicated the flow of information.

Despite the chaos, Iran signals willingness to negotiate with the U.S., although contradictory messages have led to skepticism. Officials express readiness for both dialogue and conflict if necessary. Protests began over economic grievances but have evolved into calls for the regime's change.

