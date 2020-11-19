Left Menu
Developer of 'Hitman' series to bring out James Bond origin-story game

James Bond is now coming to a computer and gaming console with an all-new origin story about the superspy.

Project 007 (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

James Bond is now coming to a computer and gaming console with an all-new origin story about the superspy. According to Variety, IO Interactive, in collaboration with MGM, EON Productions, and game financier Delphi, announced that it is developing and publishing the first-ever Bond origin story with the working title 'Project 007.'

"Creating an original Bond game is a monumental undertaking and I truly believe that IO Interactive, working closely with our creative partners at EON and MGM, can deliver something extremely special for our players and communities," the CEO of IO Interactive, Hakan Abrak said. IO Interactive which was founded in 1998 has to date produced several award-winning game titles in the espionage/stealth genre, including the famous 'Hitman' franchise.

The expected release date of the game has no been announced by the company. 'Project 007' is currently in active development at IO Interactive's offices in Copenhagen, Denmark, and Malmo, Sweden, reported Variety. The locations are recruiting talent from different parts of the world to build the title.

Alternatively, the 25th installment of the James Bond film franchise 'No Time To Die' is all set to hit the theatres globally on April 2, 2021. Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, the spy thriller stars Daniel Craig in his fifth and final turn as the legendary British Secret Service Agent 007. (ANI)

