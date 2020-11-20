Left Menu
Billy Porter to make feature directorial debut with 'What If?'

According to Variety, Alvaro Garcia Lecuona has penned the screenplay for MGM's newly relaunched Orion Pictures. The story follows a high school senior posting on social media about his crush on Kelsa, a trans girl at his school, resulting in the internet encouraging him to pursue the relationship.

20-11-2020
Emmy-winning actor Billy Porter is set to make his feature directorial debut with the coming-of-age story titled "What If?". According to Variety, Alvaro Garcia Lecuona has penned the screenplay for MGM's newly relaunched Orion Pictures.

The story follows a high school senior posting on social media about his crush on Kelsa, a trans girl at his school, resulting in the internet encouraging him to pursue the relationship. The two then navigate a senior year relationship that neither of them could have expected. Porter, who won an Emmy in 2019 for lead actor for his role on the FX series "Pose", said he is thrilled to be part of this new space in Hollywood for telling all types of stories from all types of people.

"I am grateful to be in a position to usher some of these stories into the mainstream and I am humbled that heavy hitters like Christine Vachon and Alana Mayo have entrusted and empowered me in this insane time we all find ourselves in," the actor, who rose to prominence after his role as Lola in the Broadway musical "Kinky Boots" , said. Christine Vachon and David Hinojosa on behalf of Killer Films along with Andrew Lauren and DJ Gugenheim of Andrew Lauren Productions are attached to produce.

The project marks the first film under MGM and Killer Films' recently announced first-look deal. Porter is also set to play a "non-conforming" Fairy Godmother in the upcoming live action "Cinderella" , with singer Camila Cabello in the titular role.

