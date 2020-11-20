Left Menu
‘It all starts here!’ says actor Siddhant Chaturvedi asEveryuthTimes Fresh Face launches audition for the 13th season

Kal jo ladka contestant tha, aajwoh judge hai!” said actor Siddhant Chaturvedi aka MC Sher as he graced the stage as a judge of the National finale of Everyuth Times Fresh Face Season 12.

“Kal jo sapna tha, aajwohsaachhai. Kal jo ladka contestant tha, aajwoh judge hai!” said actor Siddhant Chaturvedi aka MC Sher as he graced the stage as a judge of the National finale of Everyuth Times Fresh Face Season 12. Siddhant won the title of Mr. Fresh Face in 2012 and has attributed an important part of his success to Times Fresh Face - the platform where it all began for him. It’s time to turn up your Fresh Factor and prepare yourself for the 13th edition of Everyuth Times Fresh Face, and this time you can audition from the comfort of your home. This season, Fresh Face goes digital with online auditions set to happen for the first time since inception.This season will allow students from any college within the audition city to participate by simply logging on to timesfreshface.com and creating their audition video on the Moj app and sharing it along with a few other details. The eligible cities are – Mumbai (including Navi Mumbai and Thane), Delhi and NCR, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Ahmedabad (including Vadodara and Surat), Chennai, Hyderabad and Pune. Since inception, the national platform has established itself as an outstanding stage that brings forth and puts the spotlight on the talented youth of the country. The platform celebrates real talent and helps pave the way for their success. Over the years, Fresh Face has been a launch pad for several youngsters likes Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sharvari Wagh, NushratBharucha, Dhvani Bhanushali Erica Fernandes, SahherBambba, RashmikaMandanna, JameelaCalcuttawala, Tridha Choudhury, AshikaRanganath and many moreto carve their path to glory and make it big in the entertainment industry. The platform has witnessed a plethora of talents across the previous 12 seasons including singers, actors, beatboxers, calisthenics, dancers, martial artists, instrumentalists to name a few. Spread across 8 cities this Season, Fresh face has over the past 12 seasons seen a participation of over 2,50,000 students till date and reached out millions over the years making this undoubtedly one of the largest inter-college talent hunt platform. The competition is going to be a notch higher with gruelling semi-finales and city finales and an Everyuth Wildcard opportunity, to choose 18 national finalists. These fabulous young talents will be flown to Mumbai for an intensive bootcamp where they will be mentored by ace directors, actors, choreographers, fashion stylists and grooming experts. The national finale will be the ultimate battleground to choose the freshest face and brightest talent for the country. With the winners getting an exclusive chance to feature in Everyuth Natural’s digital brand campaign. Students in the age group 16-22 can apply via the TimesFreshFace.com to register or nominate a friend

