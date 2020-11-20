Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Pink Panther' live-action feature in the works with Jeff Flower attached to direct

MGM is developing a new live-action "Pink Panther" feature with "Sonic the Hedgehog" helmer Jeff Flower directing the film. Wal ter Mirisch and Rideback’s Ryan Halprin will serve as executive producers. "Pink Panther" was originally created for MGM by writer-director Blake Edwards in partnership with producer Walter Mirisch.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 20-11-2020 14:18 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 14:18 IST
'Pink Panther' live-action feature in the works with Jeff Flower attached to direct

MGM is developing a new live-action "Pink Panther" feature with "Sonic the Hedgehog" helmer Jeff Flower directing the film. According to The Wrap, "Bad Boys for Life" co-writer Chris Bremner will pen the CGI-hybrid reimagining for the studio. Lawrence Mirisch, Julie Andrews Edwards of Geoffrey Productions, Rideback’s Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich are producing the project. Wal ter Mirisch and Rideback’s Ryan Halprin will serve as executive producers.

"Pink Panther" was originally created for MGM by writer-director Blake Edwards in partnership with producer Walter Mirisch. The first "Pink Panther" movie released in 1963 and was followed by nine other installments, all written and directed by Edwards. The films were followed by “The Pink Panther Show”, which started its television run in 1969 and ran through 1994. “Popular the world over, the legacy of the iconic Pink Panther has endured for more than 50 years and continues to be discovered by new generations.

“We are so happy to come together with Jeff, Chris, Larry, Julie, Dan, Jonathan, Walter and Ryan to bring one of MGM’s most well-loved franchise back to the big screen and in a way audience have never seen before," Michael De Luca, MGM Film Group Chairman and Pamela Abdy, MGM Film Group President, said in a joint statement..

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

European shares supported by gains in commodity, retail stocks

European stocks edged higher on Friday as gains in commodity and retail shares offset worries about U.S. politics and an impasse over fresh stimulus measures to support a pandemic-stricken global economy. The pan-European STOXX 600 index ro...

Ghana urges people to follow COVID-19 guidelines to prevent resurgence

The health authorities in Ghana advised citizens to follow COVID-19 directives cautiously, according to a report by Peace FM. The authorities said that relenting to the guidelines may cause a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.Talking about the c...

Raj: ACB Searches locations of govt officials arrested in disproportionate assets cases

Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB sleuths have launched search operations at 10 different locations in connection with the arrest of three government officials for allegedly possessing assets disproportionate to their incomes, officials said on Fr...

Tungabhadra Pushkaralu begins in T'gana; A low key affair this time

Hyderabad, Nov 20 PTI Amid COVID-19 restrictions, Tungabhadra Pushkaralu began on Friday in Telangana with ministers A Indrakaran Reddy, S Niranjan Reddy and V Srinivas Goud taking a dip in the river in Alampur Jogulamba-Gadwal district. Ac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020