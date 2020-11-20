Left Menu
Ramy Youssef challenges misconception that actors with disabilities are difficult to work with

Actor, comedian Ramy Youssef spoke upon the need to bring a change in Hollywood in terms of what the film industry does for actors with disabilities.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-11-2020 17:39 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 17:39 IST
Ramy Youssef challenges misconception that actors with disabilities are difficult to work with
Ramy Youssef . Image Credit: ANI

Actor, comedian Ramy Youssef spoke upon the need to bring a change in Hollywood in terms of what the film industry does for actors with disabilities. According to Variety, Youssef challenged the misconception that actors with disabilities are more difficult to work with on set than other talents.

The statements came during this year's Media Access Awards presented by Easterseals. He referred to the treatment that his friend with muscular dystrophy and 'Ramy' co-star Steve Way who got from the producers on the sets.

He said that producers questioned how long Way would be able to work in a day and how well he will be able to connect with the audiences. "A lot of A-list stars only have four takes in them, and productions figure out how to really work around their demands and their needs, and someone like Steve doesn't even have that many demands or needs in order to be put into a position to succeed," Variety quoted him as saying.

Youssef was honoured with the Writers Guild of America West Evan Summers Memorial award during the event for his work in 'Ramy.' (ANI)

