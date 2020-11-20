Court adjourns hearing on bail pleas of 2 booked for offering namaz at Mathura temple
"Additional District Judge Mahendra Nath Singh has adjourned the hearing on the bail application of Faizal Khan and Chand Mohammad till November 24," Singh said. Khan is in jail and is seeking release through his counsel, while Mohammad, who is avoiding arrest, has sought advance bail from the court through a prayer in the form of an affidavit, he said.PTI | Mathura | Updated: 20-11-2020 19:57 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 19:56 IST
A court here on Friday adjourned till November 24 the hearing on bail pleas of two people booked for allegedly offering namaz on the premises of a temple here. Faizal Khan, Chand Mohammad, Alok Ratan, and Neelesh Gupta, who belong to a Delhi-based social organisation, Khudai Khidmatgar, had visited the Nand Baba temple in Mathura on October 29.
The four were were booked by police after Khan and Mohammad allegedly offered namaz on the premises of the temple without permission. According to Assistant District Government Counsel (ADGC) Raju Singh, the hearing was adjourned after the police could not submit case papers of Khan in the court.
Sub inspector Man Mohan Sharma, who lead the police team which nabbed Khan on the night of November 2-3 is under quarantine since November 7/8 as he is down with COVID-19, the ADGC said. "Additional District Judge Mahendra Nath Singh has adjourned the hearing on the bail application of Faizal Khan and Chand Mohammad till November 24," Singh said.
Khan is in jail and is seeking release through his counsel, while Mohammad, who is avoiding arrest, has sought advance bail from the court through a prayer in the form of an affidavit, he said. Mohammad has not mentioned any specific reason for seeking advance (anticipatory) bail, the ADGC added.
ALSO READ
India is a peace-loving country; we believe differences should not become disputes:Rajnath Singh on border standoff with China.
We attach importance to peaceful resolution of differences through dialogue: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on border standoff with China.
India committed to respect various agreements with China for maintenance of peace along borders: Rajnath Singh on border row.
Peace can only be ensured through ability to deter war; we have attempted to build deterrence through capability development:Rajnath Singh.
Pakistan continues to be adamant in use of terrorism as a state policy: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at military seminar.