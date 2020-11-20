Left Menu
Court adjourns hearing on bail pleas of 2 booked for offering namaz at Mathura temple

"Additional District Judge Mahendra Nath Singh has adjourned the hearing on the bail application of Faizal Khan and Chand Mohammad till November 24," Singh said. Khan is in jail and is seeking release through his counsel, while Mohammad, who is avoiding arrest, has sought advance bail from the court through a prayer in the form of an affidavit, he said.

Court adjourns hearing on bail pleas of 2 booked for offering namaz at Mathura temple
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A court here on Friday adjourned till November 24 the hearing on bail pleas of two people booked for allegedly offering namaz on the premises of a temple here. Faizal Khan, Chand Mohammad, Alok Ratan, and Neelesh Gupta, who belong to a Delhi-based social organisation, Khudai Khidmatgar, had visited the Nand Baba temple in Mathura on October 29.

The four were were booked by police after Khan and Mohammad allegedly offered namaz on the premises of the temple without permission. According to Assistant District Government Counsel (ADGC) Raju Singh, the hearing was adjourned after the police could not submit case papers of Khan in the court.

Sub inspector Man Mohan Sharma, who lead the police team which nabbed Khan on the night of November 2-3 is under quarantine since November 7/8 as he is down with COVID-19, the ADGC said. "Additional District Judge Mahendra Nath Singh has adjourned the hearing on the bail application of Faizal Khan and Chand Mohammad till November 24," Singh said.

Khan is in jail and is seeking release through his counsel, while Mohammad, who is avoiding arrest, has sought advance bail from the court through a prayer in the form of an affidavit, he said. Mohammad has not mentioned any specific reason for seeking advance (anticipatory) bail, the ADGC added.

