Sacred Games Season 3 renewal, cast updates, possible release in 2021, what more we know

Many fans are wondering if there is a chance for Sacred Games Season 3. Sacred Games has become one of the most anticipated Indian web TV series fans have been waiting for over one year.

Currently, there is no official announcement on the making of Sacred Games Season 3 till date. Fans earlier hoped that the third season would be released in 2020. We all know how the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic shattered the entire entertainment industry in the last couple of months with unfathomable financial losses. Almost all the entertainment projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time.

Netflix India continues to stay silent on the Sacred Games Season 3's creation. According to some sources, the making of Sacred Games Season 3 was badly affected due to coronavirus pandemic. Thus, fans need to wait longer for the third season than previously expected.

The ending of previous season was not at all satisfying as the viewers were left with multiple questions. Thus, the avid viewers are wondering if the Inspector Sartaj Singh (played by Saif Ali Khan) would be successful in defusing the bomb. Sartaj is the victim who gets trapped although he is able to learn how to solve the whole puzzle and save the city. Sartaj and Ganesh Gaitonde's telephonic conversation garnered most of the attention from its audience.

According to some sources, Sacred Games Season 3 will surely be out and have a new story. It is expected to be consisting of eight episodes like the previous seasons. The viewers will see Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Pankaj Tripathi, Kalki Koechlin, Ranvir Shorey, Harshita Gaur to name a few.

The lead actor, Pankaj Tripathi, who played the role of Khanna Guruji in the previous seasons, once revealed to Pinkvilla that he had completed his responsibilities towards the show.

"I have finished my share of work. I have had a packed schedule. So, I have completed my responsibilities and moved on because I have long outdoor schedules," Pankaj Tripathi said.

Sacred Games Season 3 doesn't have an official release date but it is expected to be out in 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

