Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sacred Games Season 3 renewal, cast updates, possible release in 2021, what more we know

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-11-2020 12:23 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 12:23 IST
Sacred Games Season 3 renewal, cast updates, possible release in 2021, what more we know
The ending of previous season was not at all satisfying as the viewers were left with multiple questions. Image Credit: Facebook / Sacred Games

Many fans are wondering if there is a chance for Sacred Games Season 3. Sacred Games has become one of the most anticipated Indian web TV series fans have been waiting for over one year.

Currently, there is no official announcement on the making of Sacred Games Season 3 till date. Fans earlier hoped that the third season would be released in 2020. We all know how the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic shattered the entire entertainment industry in the last couple of months with unfathomable financial losses. Almost all the entertainment projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time.

Netflix India continues to stay silent on the Sacred Games Season 3's creation. According to some sources, the making of Sacred Games Season 3 was badly affected due to coronavirus pandemic. Thus, fans need to wait longer for the third season than previously expected.

The ending of previous season was not at all satisfying as the viewers were left with multiple questions. Thus, the avid viewers are wondering if the Inspector Sartaj Singh (played by Saif Ali Khan) would be successful in defusing the bomb. Sartaj is the victim who gets trapped although he is able to learn how to solve the whole puzzle and save the city. Sartaj and Ganesh Gaitonde's telephonic conversation garnered most of the attention from its audience.

According to some sources, Sacred Games Season 3 will surely be out and have a new story. It is expected to be consisting of eight episodes like the previous seasons. The viewers will see Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Pankaj Tripathi, Kalki Koechlin, Ranvir Shorey, Harshita Gaur to name a few.

The lead actor, Pankaj Tripathi, who played the role of Khanna Guruji in the previous seasons, once revealed to Pinkvilla that he had completed his responsibilities towards the show.

"I have finished my share of work. I have had a packed schedule. So, I have completed my responsibilities and moved on because I have long outdoor schedules," Pankaj Tripathi said.

Sacred Games Season 3 doesn't have an official release date but it is expected to be out in 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

Also Read: Mirzapur Season 3 renewed, Ali Fazal talks on Guddu, what latest we know

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports more than 300 new COVID cases; England will end COVID lockdown and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch moon probe and Childhood vaccine linked to less severe COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

17th Bihar Assembly's inaugural session begins with members taking oath

The inaugural session of 17th Bihar Assembly commenced on Monday with members being administered the oath of office by Protem Speaker Jitan Ram Manjhi. The ceremony was conducted at the central hall of the legislature building with strict a...

Soccer-Lampard not getting carried away by Chelsea's Premier League form

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is pleased with his sides strong start to the Premier League season but said they have a long way to go to match the standards set by Manchester City and Liverpool in previous campaigns. Chelsea went top of the...

UPDATE 1-Netanyahu met Saudi crown prince, Pompeo in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, Israeli radio stations report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu secretly visited Saudi Arabia on Sunday and met Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and visiting U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo there, Israels Kan public radio and Army Radio said on Monday.Netany...

UK PM Johnson hails 'fantastic' AstraZeneca vaccine news, says checks needed

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday hailed the fantastic news that AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine developed with the University of Oxford could be up to 90 effective, but said it still would require safety checks.Incredibly exciti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020