2020 AMAs: Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly make their red carpet debut as couple

Hollywood star Megan Fox and her boyfriend rapper Machine Gun Kelly, together made their awards show debut in Los Angeles at the red carpet event of the American Music Awards over the weekend.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-11-2020 14:54 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 14:54 IST
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Hollywood star Megan Fox and her boyfriend rapper Machine Gun Kelly, together made their awards show debut in Los Angeles at the red carpet event of the American Music Awards over the weekend. According to People Magazine, at the megaevent - AMAs, the 34-year-old star Fox will be presenting, and the 30-year-old rapper Kelly will be performing for the first time.

At the red carpet event, the mother of three looked gorgeous in a green asymmetrical one-sleeve top and skirt, while the father of one was dressed in an open white top, matching bottoms, and silver shoes. The pop-punk star is set to perform a single off his newly released album 'Tickets to My Downfall' with Blink-182's Travis Barker, who executive produced the album. In the music video for his recent song 'Bloody Valentine,' Fox makes multiple cameos.

People Magazine reported, the pair began dating this summer after meeting on the set of their upcoming movie 'Midnight in the Switchgrass'. Photos of the 'Transformers' actor and musician spending time together started circulating in May, prompting her estranged husband Brian Austin Green to confirm that he and Fox had separated last year after 10 years of marriage.

The exes share sons 8-year-old Noah Shannon, 6-year-old Bodhi Ransom, and 4-year-old Journey River. The American Music Awards are broadcasting live on Sunday from The Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles from 8-11 p.m. on ABC. (ANI)

