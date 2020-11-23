Left Menu
Development News Edition

'We are all together': Amitabh Bachchan shares Monday motivation with 'off to work' post

Penning down his Monday thoughts, Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a motivational post for his fans and advised them to 'stay safe' amid the coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-11-2020 15:05 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 15:05 IST
'We are all together': Amitabh Bachchan shares Monday motivation with 'off to work' post
Amitabh Bachchan (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Penning down his Monday thoughts, Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a motivational post for his fans and advised them to 'stay safe' amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 78-year-old legend who is one of the most active celebrities on social media shared a post on the photo-sharing platform to share his thoughts, alongside a picture featuring him going out to work.

"Off to work.. long day as every day..stay safe everyone, you are not alone we are all together .. my love to all," Senior Bachchan wrote. In the self-taken photo posted on the public network site, the 'Don' star is seen sitting in the car out for work as he gears up for a shoot. The actor is donning a tiger print face mask with a blue jacket.

Fans of the legend started pouring love-filled compliments with good luck wishes to the actor's comment section and the post garnered more than four hundred thousand likes within a few hours of being shared. (ANI)

Also Read: Probe ordered after medicines meant for COVID patients found abandoned in J-K's Bhaderwah

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Don

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports more than 300 new COVID cases; England will end COVID lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Doctor dies from coronavirus in Haryana's Faridabad

One more doctor has died from coronavirus in Haryanas Faridabad, a spokesperson of the Indian Medical Associations local unit said. So far, four doctors have succumbed to the infection in the city. The spokesperson said deceased Dr Santosh ...

Congress cannot be renewed, even Gandhiji called for party's dissolution: Narottam Mishra

A day after Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said that polls are not won by five-star culture and party office-bearers should be elected, Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra on Monday said that Congress cannot be renewed. We have s...

One held with 120 kg cannabis in UP's Greater Noida

The police in Uttar Pradeshs Greater Noida have seized 120 kg of cannabis worth Rs 20 lakh and arrested a man who was allegedly transporting the contraband in a truck on Monday, officials said. The accused has been identified as Sanjay, a ...

Smelling blood, Huawei’s Chinese mobile rivals look to capitalise on its US woes

Chinese handset rivals of Huawei Technologies including Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo are making aggressive moves to seize market share from their giant rival, after stepped-up U.S. sanctions hobbled Huaweis supply chains, industry insiders say. La...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020