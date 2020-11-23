Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vaani Kapoor shares glimpse from her next film, thanks director

Actor Vaani Kapoor on Monday shared a glimpse of her character from the upcoming movie 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2020 15:55 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 15:55 IST
Vaani Kapoor shares glimpse from her next film, thanks director
The picture shared by Vaani Kapoor from upcoming film 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Vaani Kapoor on Monday shared a glimpse of her character from the upcoming movie 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'. Taking it to Instagram, the 'Befikre' actor has re-shared a post of her upcoming movie's director Abhishek Kapoor with the caption -. "This post is so so special.... Couldn't be more grateful to be Maanvi in your film.... It's you & your vision that brings out the best."

With this post, the actor extended her gratitude to director 'Abhishek Kapoor' who had appreciated her talent and beauty with a quote on Instagram, "While she is lovely, we need to remember that her face is not what distinguishes her. Her beauty is a reflection of the virtue and talent she keeps inside- Lisa See". He also mentioned that she is the only one who has the courage, sensitivity and fragility to play the character of Maanvi in the film.

Vaani has been shooting for the film 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' opposite actor Ayushmann Khurrana produced by Bhushan Kumar and Pragya Kapoor. Kapoor's last film, 'WAR', in which she was paired opposite Hrithik Roshan was a huge blockbuster. She has also made back to back announcements for her upcoming films 'Shamshera' co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt and 'Bell Bottom' with Akshay Kumar. (ANI)

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports more than 300 new COVID cases; England will end COVID lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU's Barnier says "fundamental differences" persist in UK trade talks

The European Unions Brexit negotiator said on Monday fundamental differences persisted in trade talks with Britain but that both sides were pushing hard for a deal.After technical discussions this weekend, negotiations continue online today...

Churchill Brothers' Honduran recruit Clayvin Zuniga rescued Hurricane Eta-affected people

Having rescued scores of people from hurricane Eta, which has ravaged central America countries, Churchill Brothers Honduran recruit Clayvin Zuniga is now looking to impress with his football skills in the I-league. Zuniga made news with hi...

COVID-19 death toll reaches 100 in Ladakh; civil society calls for week-long shutdown

The COVID-19 death toll in the Union Territory of Ladakh reached 100 as two more people died due to the infection in Leh district, thereby prompting the civil society to call for a self-imposed week-long shutdown here from Monday to contain...

Thai woman alleges sex abuse in school then faces storm of criticism

A row over a Thai woman who held up a placard alleging sexual abuse in schools has put a spotlight on harassment in the education system even as she draws threats of legal action for misrepresentation and attacks for soiling Thailands image...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020