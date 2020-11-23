Vaani Kapoor shares glimpse from her next film, thanks director

Actor Vaani Kapoor on Monday shared a glimpse of her character from the upcoming movie 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'. Taking it to Instagram, the 'Befikre' actor has re-shared a post of her upcoming movie's director Abhishek Kapoor with the caption -. "This post is so so special.... Couldn't be more grateful to be Maanvi in your film.... It's you & your vision that brings out the best."

With this post, the actor extended her gratitude to director 'Abhishek Kapoor' who had appreciated her talent and beauty with a quote on Instagram, "While she is lovely, we need to remember that her face is not what distinguishes her. Her beauty is a reflection of the virtue and talent she keeps inside- Lisa See". He also mentioned that she is the only one who has the courage, sensitivity and fragility to play the character of Maanvi in the film.

Vaani has been shooting for the film 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' opposite actor Ayushmann Khurrana produced by Bhushan Kumar and Pragya Kapoor. Kapoor's last film, 'WAR', in which she was paired opposite Hrithik Roshan was a huge blockbuster. She has also made back to back announcements for her upcoming films 'Shamshera' co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt and 'Bell Bottom' with Akshay Kumar. (ANI)