Sub-inspector suspended after video of him taking bribe goes viral

A police sub-inspector was suspended after a video showing him accepting bribe went viral on social media. The video of Sub Inspector Krishna Veer Singh, posted in Sambhal City Kotwali, had gone viral in which he was seen accepting bribe, SP Yamuna Prasad said on Monday.

Singh has been suspended with immediate effect and a case is being lodged against him, the SP said. An inquiry has been ordered in this connection which would be conducted by circle officer of Gunnaur area, he added.

