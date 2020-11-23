Left Menu
Churchill Brothers' Honduran recruit Clayvin Zuniga rescued Hurricane Eta-affected people

Having rescued scores of people from hurricane Eta, which has ravaged central America countries, Churchill Brothers' Honduran recruit Clayvin Zuniga is now looking to impress with his football skills in the I-league. I have always learnt from my parents to help people when they need it," Zuniga expressed during a chat with www.i-league.org.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2020 16:34 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 16:34 IST
Having rescued scores of people from hurricane Eta, which has ravaged central America countries, Churchill Brothers' Honduran recruit Clayvin Zuniga is now looking to impress with his football skills in the I-league. Zuniga made news with his voluntary service during the brutal hurricane. The Honduran attacking midfielder, however, looks at this as his "responsibility", rather than "social work".

"I don't see it as social work. Rather, it's my responsibility and anyone would have reacted in the same way. I have always learnt from my parents to help people when they need it," Zuniga expressed during a chat with www.i-league.org. Eta was a category 4 hurricane that claimed at least 200 lives and left 100-odd people missing across central America. Honduras is the most-affected country from the storm and total losses it suffered are estimated to be more than USD 5 billion.

"This situation in our country has been really unfortunate. So many people have been homeless. Honduras has been very badly hit and we all need to do our bit to stand by others," the 28-year-old added. "It all started from the moment my brother received a call to help rescue a family who were trapped on their rooftop. "When we reached, we were perplexed seeing more families stuck in that situation and it left us in tears. We immediately decided what we needed to do and remained there for around 72 hours." The attacking mid-fielder represented his country in U-20 and U-23 age-groups previously. Before signing with the Red Machines, he had played for various Honduran clubs professionally. Churchill Brothers have started regrouping under the tutelage of new coach Santiago Varela and the introduction of Zuniga will surely provide a fillip to their prolonged wait to add another silverware to their trophy cabinet.

"I have never imagined signing for a club in India. I am a person who always likes to take new challenges. I have been informed about their legacy and now I am committed to giving my best for them and looking forward to winning Hero I-League once again." PTI AH AH KHS KHS.

