Kiara Advani dives into world of online dating in 'Indoo Ki Jawani' trailer

Expressing her excitement at the theatrical release of her upcoming film 'Indoo Ki Jawani,' actor Kiara Advani on Monday dropped the much-awaited trailer of the romantic comedy.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2020 19:23 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 19:23 IST
Kiara Advani dives into world of online dating in 'Indoo Ki Jawani' trailer
A still from trailer of 'Indoo Ki Jawani,' strarring Kiara Advani (Image Source: YouTube). Image Credit: ANI

Expressing her excitement at the theatrical release of her upcoming film 'Indoo Ki Jawani,' actor Kiara Advani on Monday dropped the much-awaited trailer of the romantic comedy. The trailer traces the journey of a heartbroken Indoo played by Advani, who explores the world of online dating to overcome a heartbreak.

Kiara is seen using the famous online dating application 'Tinder' in the film which leads her into a mad, interesting, coup resulting in the entry of her Tinder date Aditya Seal whom the trailer describes as the "wrong guy." The further sections of the trailer bring in a twist with the news of infiltration by Pakistani terrorists in the country and Kiara finding out that her Tinder date too is a Pakistani and confusing him to be a terrorist.

As the trailer proceeds, Kiara continues suspecting Aditya to be a terrorist, while he keeps on trying to prove that he is not a part of any terrorist activity. 'Indoo Ki Jawani' is a coming-of-age comedy film, featuring Kiara Advani in the titular role of a feisty girl from Ghaziabad whose left and right swipes on dating app result in hilarious chaos.

September witnessed the release of Kiara's song 'Hasina Pagal Deewani' from the film which created a storm on social media in no time, turning an instant chartbuster. Apart from 'Indoo Ki Jawani,' Kiara Advani is currently working on 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' along with Kartik Aaryan as well as 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' co-starring Varun Dhawan, the first look of which has got the audience buzzing.

After a long delay owing to the coronavirus pandemic, 'Indoo Ki Jawani' is among the first big banner projects headlined by an A-lister to hit the silver screen. (ANI)

