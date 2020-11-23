Left Menu
The Weeknd turns up with bandaged face at American Music Awards

Musician The Weeknd turned heads on Sunday (local time) at the American Music Awards as he showed up at the event with a face covered with bloody bandages.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-11-2020 22:27 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 22:27 IST
Musician The Weeknd (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Musician The Weeknd turned heads on Sunday (local time) at the American Music Awards as he showed up at the event with a face covered with bloody bandages. According to Fox News, the musician has been appearing in public with fake injuries since August when he accepted awards at the MTV Video Music Awards in a similar getup.

Besides the appearance, the 'Starboy,' singer was seen playing a medley of his famous tracks 'Your Eyes,' and 'Save Your Tears.' According to Variety, The Weeknd arrived on the stage for performances dressed as the red-suited, busted-nose character featured in the artwork, videos, and TV appearances around his blockbuster latest album 'After Hours.'

On several television shows like 'SNL,' and 'Jimmy Kimmel,' the 'Call Out My Name,' singer has been seen bringing up the character and the storyline of the album in the shows. The Weeknd was also awarded the Best R&B Album award on the evening and he had the bandages on even while accepting it, reported Variety. (ANI)

