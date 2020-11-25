Left Menu
Development News Edition

Supreme Court extends telephone arguments through January

The Supreme Court said Wednesday it will continue to hear arguments by telephone through at least January because of the coronavirus pandemic.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-11-2020 22:52 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 22:52 IST
Supreme Court extends telephone arguments through January

The Supreme Court said Wednesday it will continue to hear arguments by telephone through at least January because of the coronavirus pandemic. The court's announcement extended telephone arguments by a month.

“The Court will continue to closely monitor public health guidance in determining plans for the February argument session,” the court said in a statement. The justices last met in person to hear arguments in February of this year, but they closed the courthouse to the public in March because of the public health crisis and postponed arguments in March and April.

The court first held arguments by telephone in May and made the audio available live, also a first for the tradition-bound court. After a summer break, the court resumed hearing arguments by phone and making the audio available live in October..

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Police files FIR over fire at Ghazipur landfill site

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against unidentified people in connection with the fire at Ghazipur landfill site in east Delhi that occurred a day before, officials said on Wednesday. The fire broke out on Tuesday night and the case...

Kerala CM condoles Maradona's death

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday expressed his grief over the death of Diego Maradona and said his fans around the world will miss the football legendMaradona, considered the greatest footballer of all time alongside Braz...

To ban or not to ban? France debates virginity tests

By Sophie Davies Nov 25 Thomson Reuters Foundation - France is split over plans to ban virginity testing, with some campaigners calling the procedure barbaric and others warning of violent repercussions for some Muslim women.Women in at lea...

UN officials denounce bombings in northern Syria

At least five people were killed and about 18 wounded in an explosion that occurred near a bus station in Al-Bab city, in the Aleppo Governorate. A few hours later, another blast took place on a busy street in Afrin, also in Aleppo governor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020