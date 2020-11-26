Bollywood mourns Diego Maradona's demise

Left Menu
Bollywood on Thursday mourned the demise of the legendary Argentine football player and FIFA World Cup Golden Ball award winner Diego Maradona.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-11-2020 10:08 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 10:08 IST
Diego Maradona (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood on Thursday mourned the demise of the legendary Argentine football player and FIFA World Cup Golden Ball award winner Diego Maradona. Conveying his condolences to the late athlete, megastar Shahrukh Khan posted a picture of the legend and penned a heart-warming note that reads, "Diego Maradona....you made football even more beautiful. You will be sorely missed and may you entertain and enthral heaven as you did this world. RIP...."

Actor Karishma Kapoor too paid an emotional tribute to Maradona and posted a picture of her with the late football player and wrote, " Had the honour of meeting this legend RiP #diegomaradona" with folded hands emoticon. Ranveer Singh also mourned Diego's passing away and shared an old photo of him with a heart-broken emoticon, "#diegomaradona"

By sharing a picture of the iconic player holding and kissing the golden ball trophy, film star Arjun Kapoor wrote, "RIP legend #DiegoMaradona". Maradona, 60, passed away on Wednesday due to heart attack. The Argentine World-Cup winning captain had undergone brain surgery earlier this month for a subdural hematoma, according to the Fox News.

The iconic athlete infamous for 'hand of God' goal was a recipient of awards like, 'top goal-scorer of the Metropolitan League with Argentinos Juniors', 'The Golden Ball as the best soccer player of the year by the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA)', 'Olimpia de Plata' as the best Argentine sportsman of the century', and many more. (ANI)

