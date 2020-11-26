Get ready for the upcoming season of India’s most prestigious beauty pageant Mrs India International Queen 2020

The empowered woman is powerful beyond measure and beautiful beyond description. And to empower 31 beautiful women, here comes the annual beauty pageant Mrs India International Queen 2020. The innovative contest is being organised on December 2nd, 3rd, and 4th at Hotel Crowne Plaza New Delhi, Rohini. So, get ready for the biggest entertainment, fashion and modelling event of the year - Mrs India International Queen (MIIQ) 2020. A key opportunity for women from different walks of life, this season is going to be judged by Miss World Asia 2019/Miss World 2nd Runner Up 2019- Miss Suman Rao, and Mr World 2016/Mr India 2015- Mr Rohit Khandelwal! After organizing auditions in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Bengaluru, this huge international event of the year will culminate in a red-carpet family event, where the winner will receive prize money of Rs.1 Lac and extensive international and national media coverage. However, there is more to be won at this amazing contest. There are surprise gifts and future work opportunities too. Thirty-one talented ladies are going to compete in two categories – Mrs Category and Classic Mrs Category. The winner in each category will receive Rs 1 Lac while the 1st and 2nd Runner Ups will receive Rs. 50,000 and Rs. 25,000, respectively. The contestants include married ladies from around the globe, who will train under the tutelage of Mr. Prasantt Ghosh, an international choreographer and catwalk trainer. Beautiful make-up products for the contestants would be provided by the official makeup sponsor, LAKME ACADEMY ROHINI, for the duration of the pageant. With rounds like introduction, Talent Round, Interview Round, Traditional Wear round and Evening Wear Round, the event focuses on the inner beauty of women. Apart from Mr Ghosh, the core team of MIIQ pageant comprises of Mr Shiv Kohli, Official Photographer, Ms Sonali Mathur Sherry, Celebrity makeup artist, and Jury members Dr Zahida Johal, Director of Zaesthetics, Ms Armi Oliver Farinas from the U.S.A, Ms Sonali Mathur Sherry, Celebrity makeup artist and MrTarun Choudhary, Director of Shiv Med Private limited.

Ms Ankita Saroha is the Founder-Director of MIIQ pageant but she is much more than that. She is the national and international level winner of Mrs India 2017 and Mrs International Global 3rd Runner Up 2018. Also, she is a qualified Electronics & Instrumentation Engineer with an MBA in HR. Her hardworking personality is aided by an optimistic approach towards life. After modelling for national and international campaigns, she is now all set to encourage women empowerment by providing MIIQ as a generous and fair platform for the married ladies to live their dreams even after marriage. The Grand Finale of MIIQ 2020 would be telecast by Kanshi TV of the UK. Ms Saroha, based in the United Kingdom, is the driving force behind this leading international event, which entertains contestants from different countries like the US, UK, Canada, and Singapore. Similarly, the pageant judges also come from different nationalities and diverse professions. Talking about the event, Ms Saroha said, "We organize this Grand Event to offer talented ladies a chance to shine even after their marriage and present their talent to the world. We've also received tremendous response from all our participants and the media, both national & international." She also talks about the perks of participating in an event like MIIQ 2020, as she further adds, "We will make sure that the world knows our contestants, sponsors, and everybody associated with us and the contestants will get the various opportunities after the show like fashion walks, shoots, acting, music albums, etc." You can be a part of this wonderful pageant after you buy a Platinum Ticket from the MIIQ website. The price of a Platinum Ticket is Rs. 2500/- per person & each ticket includes dinner for 1.