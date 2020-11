Sonakshi Sinha bids adieu to Maldives with picturesque photo with blue backdrop

As her Maldives vacation came to an end, actor Sonakshi Sinha on Thursday bid a teary goodbye to the island country with a serene picture. The 'Dabangg,' actor took to Instagram to share the picturesque photo featuring her in the blue backdrop of the sea.

The picture sees the 33-year-old actor donning a red coloured dress and a hat as she sits at the edge of a net and wooden platform. "Everytime I leave Maldives a piece of my heart stays back! Until we meet again," she wrote in the caption.

The 'Rowdy Rathore,' actor has been enjoying a vacation in the Maldives for the last few days. (ANI)