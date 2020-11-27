Left Menu
Frozen 3 spoilers: Who can become Elsa’s love? Best storyline assured for ending trilogy

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 27-11-2020 14:28 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 14:28 IST
Disney is believed to put its strength in modifying Frozen 3’s plot to make it appropriate for the young generations. Image Credit: YouTube / Walt Disney Animation Studios

Frozen 2 was released in November 2019. The massive success of second movie is one of the major reasons why the franchise enthusiasts are passionately waiting for Frozen 3. The movie has the absolute possibility to hit the big screens in future.

Fans are little bit disappointed as Frozen 3 is going to be the last film of the franchise. However, Frozen lovers are looking forward to Disney for taking the movie forward. "We have not had that discussion," Frozen 2's director of story, Marc Smith said to Collider while being asked whether a trilogy was on the cards. "I think Frozen II is still too close to everyone's minds and ideas to, to think about what happens beyond, beyond that," Marc Smith added.

Frozen 3 is likely to take longer time as Frozen 2 was released just during the end of 2019. It took six years for the production to work and release the second movie (time gap between Frozen and Frozen 2 is six years). Thus, it can be said that Frozen 3 could be released in 2023 or 2024.

Frozen 3 is likely to commence where Frozen 2 ended. The third movie will have best storyline and portrayal of characters added with some funny moments because it will complete the Frozen trilogy, as previously stated by the Chief Creative Officer of Walt Disney Animation Studios, Jennifer Lee.

Disney is believed to put its strength in modifying Frozen 3's plot to make it appropriate for the young generations. Those changes will dictate whether Queen Elsa's mission is to help Princess Elisa turn her brothers back to normal or the latter becomes the former's dark reflection. According to Screenrant, the clash between two fairytales could inject the Frozen trilogy with an epic sense of magnitude and there is no way to avoid it.

The plot or Frozen 3 has been kept under wraps. However, fans believe Elsa will finally get a love interest in the third movie. According to Screenrant, Honeymaren is likely to return in Frozen 3 as Elsa's girlfriend based on the fact that the two characters share a brief moment of chemistry within Frozen 2. Honeymaren is a member of Northuldra, Ryder's sister who wants to bring peace to the enchanted forest.

It has been told that the third movie will have the best storyline as it will complete the Frozen trilogy. The Chief Creative Officer of Walt Disney Animation Studios, Jennifer Lee earlier said that the portrayal of characters would also have some funny moments.

Frozen 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood animated movies.

Also Read: The Incredibles 3 possibilities revealed, third movie likely to take more time

