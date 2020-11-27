Left Menu
Deepika Padukone changes her social media names to 'Tara' as 'Tamasha' completes 5 years

Actor Deepika Padukone celebrated five years of her romantic drama film 'Tamasha' on Friday by changing her Instagram and Twitter names to 'Tara', the character she portrayed in the film.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-11-2020 15:44 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 15:44 IST
Tamasha movie poster (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Deepika Padukone celebrated five years of her romantic drama film 'Tamasha' on Friday by changing her Instagram and Twitter names to 'Tara', the character she portrayed in the film. The 34-year-old actor also changed her profile picture on the two social media platforms to a still from the movie featuring her with co-star Ranbir Kapoor.

Padukone also shared some of the fan arts to her Instagram story to commemorate the day. Meanwhile, the director of the film, Imtiaz Ali, also celebrated the moment with a special Instagram post featuring stills and video clips from 'Tamasha', on his Instagram story.

The Imtiaz Ali directorial, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment featured Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles. The romantic-drama revolved around Ved and Tara who fall in love while on a holiday and decide to undisclosed their real identities. Tara realizes her love for Ved after returning to Delhi and meets a new Ved, who is trying to discover his true self. Released in 2015, the film continues to win hearts with its saga of romance and melodious music. (ANI)

